America’s Elite Universities Hide Contributions from World’s Worst Human-Rights Abusers

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman made a well-publicized visit to the Massachusetts Institute of Technology and Harvard in March 2018, touting multi-million dollar partnerships between the Saudi government and those elite universities.

Traveling in the crown prince’s entourage was Maher Abdulaziz Mutreb, a diplomatic official who appeared to be acting as a bodyguard. Six months later, Mutreb would coordinate the killing of Saudi citizen and Washington Post columnist Jamal Khashoggi in the Saudi consulate in Istanbul.

Saudi officials wanted to take Khashoggi back to Saudi Arabia. However, Mutreb told his team that if Khashoggi resisted, “we will kill him here and …