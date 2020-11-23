News

NR PLUS Education

America’s Elite Universities Hide Contributions from World’s Worst Human-Rights Abusers

By
Widener Library on the campus of Harvard University. (jorgeantonio/Getty Images)

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman made a well-publicized visit to the Massachusetts Institute of Technology and Harvard in March 2018, touting multi-million dollar partnerships between the Saudi government and those elite universities.

Traveling in the crown prince’s entourage was Maher Abdulaziz Mutreb, a diplomatic official who appeared to be acting as a bodyguard. Six months later, Mutreb would coordinate the killing of Saudi citizen and Washington Post columnist Jamal Khashoggi in the Saudi consulate in Istanbul.

Saudi officials wanted to take Khashoggi back to Saudi Arabia. However, Mutreb told his team that if Khashoggi resisted, “we will kill him here and

Send a tip to the news team at NR.

Comments
Zachary Evans is a news writer for National Review Online. He is a veteran of the Israeli Defense Forces and a trained violist.

Most Popular

Elections

Trump’s Disgraceful Gambit

By
The Rudy Giuliani–led press conference at the RNC yesterday was the most outlandish and irresponsible performance ever by a group of lawyers representing a president of the United States. If Giuliani’s charge of a “national conspiracy” to produce fraudulent votes in Democratic cities around the country ... Read More
Elections

Trump’s Disgraceful Gambit

By
The Rudy Giuliani–led press conference at the RNC yesterday was the most outlandish and irresponsible performance ever by a group of lawyers representing a president of the United States. If Giuliani’s charge of a “national conspiracy” to produce fraudulent votes in Democratic cities around the country ... Read More
Elections

Election 2020’s Endgame

By
Today on the menu: States are certifying their votes, and Trump's legal team is in turmoil. The 2020 Election Starts to Wind Down Michigan and Pennsylvania are set to certify their election results today, and Nevada is scheduled to do the same tomorrow. Saturday night, U.S. district judge Matthew W. ... Read More
Elections

Election 2020’s Endgame

By
Today on the menu: States are certifying their votes, and Trump's legal team is in turmoil. The 2020 Election Starts to Wind Down Michigan and Pennsylvania are set to certify their election results today, and Nevada is scheduled to do the same tomorrow. Saturday night, U.S. district judge Matthew W. ... Read More
Elections

System over Policy, Nation over Faction

By
One of the more insidious things about President Trump is the way he acts as a kind of gravitational distortion in our political-moral space. His combination of self-serving unscrupulousness and weaponized charisma adds ethical weight to the decisions of more ordinary politicians and pundits. Political ... Read More
Elections

System over Policy, Nation over Faction

By
One of the more insidious things about President Trump is the way he acts as a kind of gravitational distortion in our political-moral space. His combination of self-serving unscrupulousness and weaponized charisma adds ethical weight to the decisions of more ordinary politicians and pundits. Political ... Read More