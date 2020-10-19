News

Politics & Policy

Andrew Cuomo: Americans ‘Should Be’ Skeptical of Coronavirus Vaccine

By
New York governor Andrew Cuomo attends a ceremony marking the 19th anniversary of the September 11, 2001 attacks on the World Trade Center in New York, September 11, 2020. (Eduardo Munoz/Reuters)

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo on Monday said he is “not that confident” in the approval process for a coronavirus vaccine and that Americans “should be” skeptical of any vaccine for the virus put forth by the FDA.

Cuomo appeared on Good Morning America to discuss New York’s efforts in fighting the coronavirus. The state has largely remained at a 1 percent positivity rate for months, but is tightening restrictions in areas of the state where cases have spiked as colder weather pushes people back indoors.

When asked by George Stephanopolous if he was “confident” in the FDA’s approval process for a vaccine, Cuomo expressed skepticism. 

I’m not that confident but my opinion doesn’t matter,” he said. “But I don’t believe the American people are that confident. You are going to say to the American people now, ‘Here’s a vaccine, it was new, it was done quickly, but trust this federal administration, their health administration that it’s safe, and we’re not 100 percent sure of the consequences,’ I think it’s going to be a very skeptical American public about taking the vaccine, and they should be.”

Stephanopolous asked Cuomo what it would take for him to be convinced that it’s safe, effective and should be distributed.

“What I said I’m going to do in New York is we’re going to put together our own group of doctors and medical experts to review the vaccine and the efficacy and the protocol, and if they say it’s safe, I’ll go to the people of New York and I will say it’s safe with that credibility,” Cuomo said in response. “But I believe, all across the country, you are going to need someone other than this FDA and this CDC saying it’s safe.”

The Democrat said he believed the FDA and the CDC have “lost their credibility.”

“You have Dr. Fauci saying that they tried to muzzle him, and he has the highest credibility in the nation on this issue,” he said.

Dr. Fauci, for his part, has said he would trust an eventual vaccine approved by the FDA.

Comments

Cuomo also accused the administration of “learning nothing from the past,” in giving Americans false hope that a vaccine will bring about an immediate end to the pandemic. 

“They are saying the day we get the vaccine that’s when this ends,” Cuomo said. “That’s not true. The day we get the vaccine, we then have to prove to the American people that it’s safe, we then have to administer millions of doses and that is a massive undertaking that this administration hasn’t even talked about and is going to take months.”

Comments

Send a tip to the news team at NR.

Most Popular

Elections

How Trump Might Be Winning

By
I’m far too dumb to be able to shed any light on polls, but I do know something about celebrity and I think I can guarantee this: If President Trump wins re-election, Robert Cahaly is going to become very famous very quickly. Who is Robert Cahaly? The chief pollster for the Trafalgar Group, the only major ... Read More
Elections

How Trump Might Be Winning

By
I’m far too dumb to be able to shed any light on polls, but I do know something about celebrity and I think I can guarantee this: If President Trump wins re-election, Robert Cahaly is going to become very famous very quickly. Who is Robert Cahaly? The chief pollster for the Trafalgar Group, the only major ... Read More
NR PLUS Elections

Trump: Yes

By
Editor’s Note: The following is one of three essays, each from a different perspective, in the latest edition of National Review on the question of whether to vote for President Trump. The views below reflect those of the individual author, not of the NR editorial board as a whole. The other two essays can be ... Read More
NR PLUS Elections

Trump: Yes

By
Editor’s Note: The following is one of three essays, each from a different perspective, in the latest edition of National Review on the question of whether to vote for President Trump. The views below reflect those of the individual author, not of the NR editorial board as a whole. The other two essays can be ... Read More
Elections

How the GOP Can Win Over Millennials

By
Joel Kotkin, the Presidential Fellow of Urban Futures at Chapman University in Orange, Calif., has written extensively on demographics, housing, and issues related to income inequality in the 21st century. Kotkin often blends research on demographics with historical reasoning, and he has chronicled the decline of ... Read More
Elections

How the GOP Can Win Over Millennials

By
Joel Kotkin, the Presidential Fellow of Urban Futures at Chapman University in Orange, Calif., has written extensively on demographics, housing, and issues related to income inequality in the 21st century. Kotkin often blends research on demographics with historical reasoning, and he has chronicled the decline of ... Read More
Media

The Hunter Emails

By
According to a 2015 email, then–vice president Joe Biden met with a top executive at Burisma, the Ukrainian energy firm that paid Biden’s son, Hunter, $50,000 a month to sit on its board. Earlier, the Burisma executive had asked Hunter to use his influence to quell Ukrainian government officials who were ... Read More
Media

The Hunter Emails

By
According to a 2015 email, then–vice president Joe Biden met with a top executive at Burisma, the Ukrainian energy firm that paid Biden’s son, Hunter, $50,000 a month to sit on its board. Earlier, the Burisma executive had asked Hunter to use his influence to quell Ukrainian government officials who were ... Read More
NR PLUS Fiscal Policy

Tear Down This Wall

By
If you know how to read the ether, you can hear whispers of what is really happening, what is wrong, and, sometimes, what is coming. The Wall Street Journal is an indispensable daily firehose of facts and figures: new unemployment claims, GDP growth, IPO prices, movements within asset classes. If you were like ... Read More
NR PLUS Fiscal Policy

Tear Down This Wall

By
If you know how to read the ether, you can hear whispers of what is really happening, what is wrong, and, sometimes, what is coming. The Wall Street Journal is an indispensable daily firehose of facts and figures: new unemployment claims, GDP growth, IPO prices, movements within asset classes. If you were like ... Read More
NR Webathon

‘Don’t Let THEM Immanentize the Eschaton!’

By
Eric Voegelin coined the phrase, and Bill Buckley popularized it, and yeah, back in the day young conservatives wore buttons proclaiming it. Donor Ed -- responding to our flash webathon, which ends tonight -- sent NR a sweet $100 with an inspiring message: “Don’t let THEM immanentize the Eschaton!” Our ... Read More
NR Webathon

‘Don’t Let THEM Immanentize the Eschaton!’

By
Eric Voegelin coined the phrase, and Bill Buckley popularized it, and yeah, back in the day young conservatives wore buttons proclaiming it. Donor Ed -- responding to our flash webathon, which ends tonight -- sent NR a sweet $100 with an inspiring message: “Don’t let THEM immanentize the Eschaton!” Our ... Read More
NR PLUS Elections

If the Democrats Win Everything

By
We’re weeks from Election Day. There’s still time for the polls to tighten, and the polls might just be wrong anyway. But boy, do those polls not look good right now. The most likely outcome at this point is for the Republicans to lose the presidency and the Senate, giving the Democrats control of the ... Read More
NR PLUS Elections

If the Democrats Win Everything

By
We’re weeks from Election Day. There’s still time for the polls to tighten, and the polls might just be wrong anyway. But boy, do those polls not look good right now. The most likely outcome at this point is for the Republicans to lose the presidency and the Senate, giving the Democrats control of the ... Read More