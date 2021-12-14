Andrew Cuomo Ordered to Turn Over $5.1 Million Book Profit to New York State

Governor Andrew Cuomo (D., N.Y.) holds a COVID-19 briefing in Washington, D.C., May 27, 2020. (Carlos Barria/Reuters)

Former New York governor Andrew Cuomo has been ordered by the state’s ethics board to forfeit $5.1 million in profits next month from the memoir he published over the pandemic.

In a near unanimous decision, a twelve to one vote, the New York Joint Commission on Public Ethics passed a resolution demanding that Cuomo return his earnings from the book, “American Crisis: Leadership Lessons from the COVID-19 Pandemic.” This comes a month after the panel rescinded its prior approval giving the now disgraced governor permission to keep the book side hustle while he was still serving as governor of New York, confronting multiple scandals simultaneously.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Over the summer and into the fall, the New York attorney general’s office launched a probe into Cuomo’s alleged abuse of state resources, including staff members, to draft and promote his book. During that criminal investigation, Attorney General Letitia James subpoenaed the ethics panel for information related to the book deal. The JCOPE then reversed its approval for Cuomo’s to collect income from the book deal, paving the road for fines to be potentially imposed or profits to be recalled.

According to the resolution, created by Republican commissioner David McNamara, the former governor “lacked the legal authority to engage in outside activity and receive compensation in regard to the book” since the panel rescinded its approval.

Advertisement

“Gov. Cuomo is not legally entitled to retain compensation … for any form of outside activity related to the book,” he said.

In the resolution, the panel directed Cuomo to turn over the money he’s generated from his book sales, which is in the $5 million ballpark of the amount the deal was originally valued at.

“It is ordered that by no later than 30 days from the date of this resolution, Gov. Cuomo pay over to the attorney general of the State of New York an amount equal to the compensation paid to him for his outside activities related to the book,” the resolution reads.

Send a tip to the news team at NR.