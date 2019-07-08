News

Politics & Policy

Cuomo Signs Law Permitting Congress to Access Trump’s New York Tax Returns

By
New York Governor Andrew Cuomo (Carlo Allegri/Reuters)

New York governor Andrew Cuomo on Monday signed into law a measure allowing Congress to obtain President Trump’s New York state tax returns.

“This bill gives Congress the ability to fulfill its Constitutional responsibilities, strengthen our democratic system and ensure that no one is above the law,” Cuomo said in a statement.

The law, which passed the state legislature in May, mandates that New York tax officials release the president’s state tax returns to the House Ways and Means Committee, the Senate Finance Committee, or the Joint Committee on Taxation on request, as long the returns are sought for a “specified and legitimate legislative purpose.”

Last week, Democratic Representative Richard Neal, who chairs the House Ways and Means Committee, filed a lawsuit in federal court to subpoena the Treasury Department and IRS for Trump’s federal tax returns from 2013 through last year.

Comments

Secretary of the Treasury Steven Mnuchin previously denied House Democrats’ request for the president’s tax returns in May, saying lawmakers have failed to show a “legitimate legislative purpose” for needing the information, prompting the Committee to sue.

“In refusing to comply with the statute, Defendants have mounted an extraordinary attack on the authority of Congress to obtain information needed to conduct oversight of Treasury, the IRS, and the tax laws on behalf of the American people who participate in the Nation’s voluntary tax system,” the lawsuit argues.

Comments

Most Popular

Elections

How Can Presidential Candidates Be So Silly?

By
If California senator Kamala Harris is elected president in 2020 and reelected in 2024, by the time she leaves office 114 months from now she might have a coherent answer to the question of whether Americans should be forbidden to have what 217 million of them currently have: private health insurance. Her 22 ... Read More
Elections

Could Justin Amash Cost Trump Reelection?

By
Now that Representative Justin Amash has left the Republican party, he’ll be getting some calls asking whether he plans to run for president in 2020. Never Trumpers and consultants and left-wing billionaires will be jostling with Libertarian-party leaders for meetings with him -- all convinced that his ... Read More
Culture

The Overreach of LGBTQ Activism

By
In his History of Sexuality, Foucault noted that it was only in the 19th century that we began to define people by their desires. That’s when “homosexual became a personage,” “a type of life,” a “morphology.” Foucault -- yes, that Foucault -- thought this reductive and distracting. What would he ... Read More
Film & TV

Thirty Years on, Seinfeld Still Can’t Be Beat

By
‘Do you know what this is all about? Do you know why we’re here?” Thirty years ago, these words introduced the world to Seinfeld. They came from Jerry Seinfeld himself, doing one of the standup bits that often appeared in episodes, and to this day they serve as a succinct description the show’s ethos. ... Read More
Immigration

A Modest Immigration Proposal

By
Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D., N.Y.) believes that American detention centers that house illegal aliens — over 1 million illegal arrivals during the last six months alone — are similar to “concentration camps.” A storm of criticism met her historically fallacious comparisons. Ocasio-Cortez ... Read More
U.S.

Andy Ngo, Antifa, KKK, RICO

By
Conservative journalist Tom McArdle has a very worthwhile piece in the new outfit Issues & Insights analyzing possible legal responses to ongoing brutal Antifa attacks -- such as this week’s hospitalizing assault on journalist Andy Ngo in Portland, Ore. -- using the federal Racketeer Influenced and ... Read More