Gillum Campaign Subpoenaed over Ties to Florida Nonprofits

Andrew Gillum’s failed Florida gubernatorial campaign is reportedly the subject of a federal grand-jury subpoena seeking documents related to his ties to a wealthy Connecticut donor and a charity he worked for during his time as mayor of Tallahassee.

The subpoena, which was obtained by the Tampa Bay Times, demands “documents, electronically stored information, or objects” from as early as January 2015 produced by:

Gillum’s gubernatorial campaign

Gillum’s political committee, Forward Florida

The Schott Foundation for Public Education, a nonprofit whose board Gillum served on until March 2017

Sharon Lettman-Hicks, a longtime friend and adviser to Gillum, and her public-relations firm

Donald Sussman, a wealthy investor who donated $1.5 million to Gillum’s gubernatorial campaign

The subpoena does not appear to be related to an ongoing FBI probe that has for months examined Gillum’s time serving as mayor of Tallahassee and his connections to lobbyist and longtime friend Adam Corey. Florida ethics officials unanimously found probable cause in January to open an investigation into Gillum’s accepting gifts from Corey and a pair of undercover FBI agents he believed to be land developers.

Throughout his gubernatorial campaign, the former mayor denied all allegations of public corruption and boasted that he had never been the subject of a federal subpoena.

“Twenty-plus subpoenas have been issued and not one of them has anything to do with me,” he told the Tallahassee Democrat last year.

Gillum, now a CNN contributor, continued to maintain his innocence in a statement to the Times.

“We stand ready to assist any future review of our work, because I am confident we always did the right thing and complied fully with the law,” Gillum said.

“We ran an open and honest campaign. A campaign powered by thousands of volunteers and supporters. A campaign that captured imaginations and earned over 4 million votes,” he added. “When you run a campaign that puts the power in the hands of the people, and fights for change, it inevitably invites close scrutiny, regardless of the facts.”

As the Times notes, Gillum, while campaigning, did not emphasize the years he spent serving on the board of the Schott Foundation — an education nonprofit focused on racial justice — despite running on a platform that focused heavily on raising teacher pay and investing in the state’s public-education system.

Gillum has also refused to answer questions about his relationship with Lettman-Hicks, whose public-relations firm paid him a salary of $71,000 in 2017. It remains unclear what role Sussman, a millionaire investor, plays in the investigation.