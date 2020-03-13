News

U.S.

Andrew Gillum Found in Miami Hotel Room with Crystal Meth

By
Democratic Florida gubernatorial nominee and Tallahassee Mayor Andrew Gillum in Tallahassee, Florida, November 6, 2018. (Colin Hackley/Reuters)

Andrew Gillum, a former Democratic candidate for Florida governor, was involved in a suspected crystal meth incident at a Miami Beach hotel on Friday morning.

Miami Beach Fire Rescue were called to the hotel room by an associate of Gillum’s who found the former Tallahassee mayor and another man in the room in an intoxicated condition.

Aldo Mejias, 56, told police that he gave his credit card to Travis Dyson, 30, to rent a hotel room for the trio for the night. When he arrived at the hotel, he observed Gillum vomiting in the bathroom and the other man vomiting and having trouble breathing, at which point he began performing CPR and called the police.

Fire rescue crews treated the second man for a suspected overdose, and he was taken to the hospital in stable condition. Gillum was not arrested and was too intoxicated to communicate when authorities arrived but was found to be in stable condition when authorities returned for a checkup later.

Authorities confiscated three small clear plastic baggies lying in plain sight on the bed and floor that contained suspected crystal meth.

“Clear plastic baggies containing suspected crystal meth on both the bed and floor of the hotel room. The three small baggies of suspected narcotics were impounded at the Miami Beach police station property and evidence unit for destruction,” the report read.

The former Tallahassee mayor, who in 2018 narrowly lost Florida’s gubernatorial race, apologized in a statement, denying he had used crystal meth.

“I was in Miami last night for a wedding celebration when first responders were called to assist one of my friends. While I had too much to drink, I want to be clear that I have never used methamphetamines. I apologize to the people of Florida for the distraction this has caused our movement,” Gillum said.

“I’m thankful to the incredible Miami Beach EMS team for their efforts. I will spend the next few weeks with my family and appreciate privacy during this time,” he added.

An internet search for Dyson’s name yielded a profile belonging to a male escort in Miami who goes by the same name.

“I personally was not celebrating a wedding. I don’t know if [Gillum] was in town for a wedding. He did not mention that,” Dyson told the Miami New Times.

“We’ve been friends for a while,” Dyson added before going silent on the phone.

World

What Is Happening in Italy?

By
Italy had 62 coronavirus cases on February 22, and two-and-half weeks later it has more than 10,000 cases, with more than 600 people dead and the country on lockdown. What happened? While the virus initially seemed under control, it had been quietly spreading, as the Guardian reports: In reality, as would ... Read More
World

Health Care

Yes, Coronavirus Is Worse Than the Flu

By
On the menu today: how the coronavirus is both more deadly and more contagious than the seasonal flu, wondering about the track record of “old warhorse” presidential candidates, and Mike Bloomberg breaks some more promises. Why We Fear the Coronavirus More Than the Seasonal Flu “There have only been ... Read More
Health Care

Elections

Bernie’s Revolution Ends with a Whimper

By
Maybe Bernie Sanders and his supporters will console themselves with the argument that the primary calendar didn’t do him any favors. After South Carolina, Super Tuesday featured a slew of similar heavily African-American, culturally conservative Southern states: Alabama, Arkansas, North Carolina, Oklahoma, ... Read More
Elections

Elections

The Portentous Biden Blowup

By
Joe Biden lost it again on the campaign trail at an auto plant being built in Detroit, and in a now familiar script. His blowup had all his characteristic theatrics of prior such encounters. There were the shouting at blue-collar workers, the he-man, corn-pop-like braggadocio, the ad hominem expletives ... Read More
Elections

