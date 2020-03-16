Andrew Gillum to Exit Politics for the ‘Foreseeable Future’ Following Meth-Related Incident in Florida Hotel

Andrew Gillum leaves the stage with his wife R. Jai after conceding the Florida gubernatorial race to Ron DeSantis, Tallahassee, Fla., November 6, 2018. (Shannon Stapleton/Reuters)

Former Tallahassee, Fla., mayor Andrew Gillum on Sunday announced he would leave politics and enter rehab after being discovered on Friday intoxicated at a Miami hotel with a second man who allegedly overdosed on crystal meth.

“After conversation with my family and deep reflection, I have made the decision to seek help, guidance and enter a rehabilitation facility at this time,” Gillum said in a statement. The former mayor, who in 2018 ran for Florida governor against Republican Ron DeSantis, said that after he lost the gubernatorial election he “fell into a depression that has led to alcohol abuse.”

Gillum reiterated that he himself was discovered intoxicated with alcohol, and that he had not used drugs in the course of the incident. In addition to entering rehab, Gillum said he would exit “public facing roles for the foreseeable future.”

An internet search for Travis Dyson, 30, the second man discovered with Gillum, yielded a profile of a male escort with the same name. A third individual, Aldo Mejias, 56, was also staying in the same hotel room, and called Miami Beach Fire Rescue when he discovered Gillum vomiting in the bathroom and Dyson in the midst of a suspected overdose.

“Clear plastic baggies containing suspected crystal meth on both the bed and floor of the hotel room. The three small baggies of suspected narcotics were impounded at the Miami Beach police station property and evidence unit for destruction,” read a report from police regarding the incident.