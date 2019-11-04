Andrew Yang Cautions Democrats against Focusing on Impeachment during Presidential Campaign

Andrew Yang greets supporters at the New Hampshire Democratic Party state convention in Manchester, September 7, 2019. (Gretchen Ertl/Reuters)

Andrew Yang urged Democrats on Sunday not to focus on the impeachment of President Trump during the presidential campaign.

“I am for impeachment, but the fact is when we’re talking about Donald Trump, we are not presenting a new way forward and a positive vision for the country that Americans will get excited about,” Yang said during an interview on NBC’s Meet the Press.

“That’s the only way we’re going to win in 2020, and that’s the only way we’re actually going to start actually solving the problems that got him elected,” Yang continued. “Even when we’re talking about impeaching Donald Trump, we’re talking about Donald Trump and we are losing.”

Yang, an entrepreneur best known for his trademark universal basic income proposal, is currently sitting at 2.7 percent nationally in the Democratic primaries according to RealClearPolitics polling average.

Former San Fransisco mayor Willie Brown has also cautioned Democrats against highlighting the impeachment inquiry during the primary. In a column for the San Fransisco Chronicle, Brown argued that the House vote on October 31 to formalize impeachment proceedings may have actually helped the president.

“If anything, the vote solidified Trump’s hold on power,” wrote Brown. “There were zero GOP defections, meaning we have zero drama heading into the public phase of impeachment. Everyone is pretty much in the same lanes they’ve been in since the Russian-collusion investigation, the obstruction of justice investigation and every other investigation.”

The resolution to impeach President Trump passed 232-196 with every House Republican and two Democrats voting against it.

The House is conducting its impeachment inquiry into whether Trump withheld military aid from Ukraine to coerce the opening of an investigation into corruption allegations against Joe Biden and his son Hunter.