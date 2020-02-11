News

Elections

Yang Drops Out of Presidential Race

By
Andrew Yang speaks to voters at the Perry Perk coffee shop during a campaign stop in Perry, Iowa, January 28, 2020. (Mike Segar/reuters)

Tech entrepreneur Andrew Yang dropped out of the Democratic presidential race on Tuesday as results continued to roll in from the New Hampshire primary election.

“I am a numbers guy,” Yang said before addressing supporters in New Hampshire. “In most of these states, I’m not going to be at a threshold where I get delegates, which makes sticking around not necessarily helpful or productive in terms of furthering the goals of this campaign.”

Yang focused his campaign on his proposal of a universal basic income policy, which would give every American adult $1,000 a month. In September, Yang debuted a test launch of the plan, the Freedom Dividend Pilot Program, and gave 13 American families $1,000 month for a year out of Yang’s campaign funds.

Yang has indicated that he is not ruling out a second run for president and may run for mayor of New York City as well.

