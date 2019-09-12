Andrew Yang Pledges to Give $1,000 a Month for a Year to Ten American Families

Entrepreneur Andrew Yang takes the stage at the start of the Democratic presidential debate in Houston, Texas, September 12, 2019. (Jonathan Bachman/Reuters)

Democratic presidential candidate Andrew Yang made good on his promise to do something no presidential candidate has ever done before during Thursday evening’s primary debate, saying he will debut a test launch of his universal basic income proposal.

The entrepreneur 2020 candidate said his Freedom Dividend Pilot Program will pay at least ten American families $1,000 month for a year for a total of $12,000 out of Yang’s campaign funds.

“When you donate money to a presidential campaign, what happens? The politician spends the money on TV ads and consultants and you hope it works out,” Yang said during his opening statement. “It’s time to trust ourselves more than our politicians. That’s why I’m going to do something unprecedented tonight.”

Yang’s campaign has focused on his proposed a universal basic income policy, which would give every American adult $1,000 a month.

“We have to see ourselves as the owners and shareholders of this democracy rather than inputs into a giant machine,” Yang said.

“The secret’s out! Have you entered to win our 1k Giveaway?” Yang’s campaign Twitter account wrote after Yang made his reveal. Applicants can enter to receive the funds through Yang’s campaign website.

“It’s original, I’ll give you that,” quipped fellow 2020 candidate Pete Buttigieg, who gave his opening statement directly after Yang.

Twitter users immediately found the humor in Yang’s plan.

“Can someone please tell Andrew Yang that we already have a game show host as president,” one user wrote.