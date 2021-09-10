Andrew Yang to Abandon Democrats and Start a Third Party

New York City mayoral candidate Andrew Yang speaks during a forum in New York, May 25, 2021. (Andrew Kelly/Reuters)

Andrew Yang, formerly a 2020 presidential hopeful and 2021 candidate for mayor of New York City, is expected to abandon his affiliation with the Democratic Party and start a third party this fall.

The launch will occur in tandem with the release of Yang’s latest book, “Forward: Notes on the Future of Our Democracy” on October 5th, two people familiar with the development told Politico.

“Forward” is expected to be a condemnation of establishment elitism and America’s “era of institutional failure” wrought by “politicians whose incentives have become divorced from the people they supposedly serve.”

A few prominent figures have offered comments on the book, including businessman Mark Cuban, who called it “vitally important.”

The New York Times’ Kara Swisher left a blurb suggesting that the book argues that a third party could be the antidote to the malfunctions of our current political system: “Can there be another political party in the U.S.?…In ‘Forward,’ Yang does not just give us a laundry list of intractable problems, but shows how we can find solutions if we think in new ways and summon the courage to do so.”

After being deemed the favorite candidate to win in the New York City mayoral primary race, Yang lost out to Eric Adams, who gained momentum in the last legs of the campaign trail and is expected to be victorious in the general election given the city’s highly Democratic makeup.

Yang has taken some non-traditional positions for a Democrat in the past, passionately denouncing the Defund the Police movement amid rising crime in New York City, and supporting Israel’s right to self-defense against the “bombardment attacks” launched by Hamas back in May.

However, after progressives launched a hashtag campaign accusing him of sympathizing with genocide, Yang retracted and apologized for his statement in support of the Jewish State.

