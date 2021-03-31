AOC: $2.25 Trillion Biden Infrastructure Plan ‘Not Nearly Enough’

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D., N.Y.) speaks with the media during a visit to the Houston Food Bank in Houston, Texas, February 20, 2021. (Go Nakamura/Reuters)

The Biden administration’s $2.25 trillion infrastructure spending package set to be unveiled on Wednesday is “not nearly enough,” Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D., N.Y.) wrote on Twitter.

“The important context here is that it’s $2.25T spread out over 10 years,” Ocasio-Cortez wrote. “For context, the COVID package was $1.9T for this year alone, with some provisions lasting 2 years. Needs to be way bigger.”

Other progressive lawmakers agreed that the infrastructure plan needs to be bigger. Representative Debbie Dingell (D., Mich.) and Senator Ed Markey (D., Mass.) proposed spending by $10 trillion over the next decade to improve American infrastructure while fighting climate change, in a bill dubbed the Thrive Act.

“We need a bold infrastructure plan that meets the scale of the intersecting crises we face,” Markey wrote on Twitter. “The THRIVE Act would invest $10 trillion to building back greener with justice for Black and Brown communities at the very heart of our work.”

Dingell touted the package as a “bold” plan.

“We’ve got to be intentional and intersectional as we implement legislation to create millions of good paying labor jobs, combat climate change, and codify racial equality in our communities,” Dingell said on Wednesday.

The current Biden administration plan allocates $600 billion for rebuilding transportation infrastructure, $174 billion in investment in electric vehicles, $200 billion for climate-friendly housing infrastructure, and $300 billion for domestic manufacturing. Some funding is geared toward projects unrelated to infrastructure, such as $400 billion for home care for the elderly and disabled.

