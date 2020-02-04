News

Politics & Policy

AOC Boycotts SOTU to Avoid Normalizing ‘Trump’s Lawless Conduct’

By
Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D., N.Y.) waves on Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C., May 15, 2019. (Joshua Roberts/Reuters)

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D., N.Y.) announced on Twitter Tuesday afternoon that, “after much deliberation,” she was electing to not attend President Trump’s State of the Union address on Tuesday night.

“I will not use my presence at a state ceremony to normalize Trump’s lawless conduct & subversion of the Constitution. None of this is normal, and I will not legitimize it,” Ocasio-Cortez wrote. She added that would be answering questions from constituents on Instagram Live to explain her “deeply personal decision.”

Ocasio-Cortez joins at least six other House Democrats in boycotting Trump’s speech, as Representatives Al Green (Texas), Steve Cohen (Tenn.), Earl Blumenauer (Ore.), Ayanna Pressley (Mass.), Hank Johnson (Ga.), and Frederica Wilson (Fla.) have all said publicly they would not attend.

“Because of an impeached, reckless, ruthless, lawless, shameless, corrupt, & unapologetically bigoted president – who is still engaging in a coverup, the state of the House, the state of the Senate, and the #StateOfTheUnion are divided,” Green tweeted. “I will NOT attend #SOTU2020.”

At least six Democrats did not attend Trump’s State of the Union last year, after 14 skipped the 2018 address.

Ocasio-Cortez said Sunday in an interview with Time magazine that the Democratic party has to “rally behind” the eventual nominee to beat Trump.

“It’s incredibly divisive to do so, and very demoralizing, which is a direct threat in November,” she said. “The moment you start playing games trying to deny whoever is the nominee, we really start to get into dangerous territory in terms of defeating Trump.”

Comments

In January, Ocasio-Cortez complained that “Democrats can be too big of a tent.”

Speaker Nancy Pelosi brushed off criticism of her decision to invite Trump to deliver remarks just one day before the final vote on his impeachment in a Monday interview with The New York Times.

“It will have a beginning, a middle and an end — and then it will be over,” she said. “So what’s the big deal?”

Comments

Most Popular

Culture

Making the Children Leave the Room

By
I think Kyle was exactly right in his post this morning criticizing last night’s Super Bowl halftime show, put on by Shakira and Jennifer Lopez. “It was pure self-objectification, flaunting feminine sexual appeal for the purpose of titillation,” as he put it. I had the same thought; we talk a lot about ... Read More
Culture

Making the Children Leave the Room

By
I think Kyle was exactly right in his post this morning criticizing last night’s Super Bowl halftime show, put on by Shakira and Jennifer Lopez. “It was pure self-objectification, flaunting feminine sexual appeal for the purpose of titillation,” as he put it. I had the same thought; we talk a lot about ... Read More
Politics & Policy

Mike Bloomberg’s Fatuous Super Bowl Ad

By
"Mike will get it done" is the concluding message of Mike Bloomberg's 60-second anti-gun Super Bowl commercial. Get what done? The commercial, which cost Bloomberg $11 million, is about a young aspiring football player who was shot to death. But if Bloomberg has a plan to stop people from being shot to death, I'd ... Read More
Politics & Policy

Mike Bloomberg’s Fatuous Super Bowl Ad

By
"Mike will get it done" is the concluding message of Mike Bloomberg's 60-second anti-gun Super Bowl commercial. Get what done? The commercial, which cost Bloomberg $11 million, is about a young aspiring football player who was shot to death. But if Bloomberg has a plan to stop people from being shot to death, I'd ... Read More
Politics & Policy

Why Impeachment Failed

By
Unless more incriminating evidence emerges to dramatically alter public perception, the impeachment trial of Donald Trump is effectively over. It’s comforting, no doubt, to believe that Trump has survived this entire debacle because he possesses a tighter hold on his party than Barack Obama or George W. Bush ... Read More
Politics & Policy

Why Impeachment Failed

By
Unless more incriminating evidence emerges to dramatically alter public perception, the impeachment trial of Donald Trump is effectively over. It’s comforting, no doubt, to believe that Trump has survived this entire debacle because he possesses a tighter hold on his party than Barack Obama or George W. Bush ... Read More
Elections

Andrew Yang Is the Most Likable 2020 Democrat

By
Des Moines, Iowa — Even as he warns that the Robot Apocalypse is rapidly descending upon us, Andrew Yang wants his fellow Americans to know that it’s still okay to laugh. While speaking to voters in the rural Iowa town of Grundy Center on Friday, Yang painted a bleak picture, arguing that Donald Trump is ... Read More
Elections

Andrew Yang Is the Most Likable 2020 Democrat

By
Des Moines, Iowa — Even as he warns that the Robot Apocalypse is rapidly descending upon us, Andrew Yang wants his fellow Americans to know that it’s still okay to laugh. While speaking to voters in the rural Iowa town of Grundy Center on Friday, Yang painted a bleak picture, arguing that Donald Trump is ... Read More
Politics & Policy

John Oliver, Vehemently Proud American

By
I find it amusing that after ripping America as an idiocratic nightmare every Sunday night for the last six years on HBO, John Oliver chose to become a citizen of this country above all others. Oliver hinted that he worried his paperwork might mysteriously get tied up due to his nonstop lambasting of the ... Read More
Politics & Policy

John Oliver, Vehemently Proud American

By
I find it amusing that after ripping America as an idiocratic nightmare every Sunday night for the last six years on HBO, John Oliver chose to become a citizen of this country above all others. Oliver hinted that he worried his paperwork might mysteriously get tied up due to his nonstop lambasting of the ... Read More
Elections

Making Sense of the Iowa Debacle

By
Great, giant gobs of cash and a year’s worth of hard work by activists, campaigns, and candidates were flushed down the toilet last night. Technocrat reformers, in trying to “fix” the Iowa caucus, have instead probably destroyed it forever. Democratic Party chairman Tom Perez saw fit to begin bragging ... Read More
Elections

Making Sense of the Iowa Debacle

By
Great, giant gobs of cash and a year’s worth of hard work by activists, campaigns, and candidates were flushed down the toilet last night. Technocrat reformers, in trying to “fix” the Iowa caucus, have instead probably destroyed it forever. Democratic Party chairman Tom Perez saw fit to begin bragging ... Read More
Culture

J. Lo’s Stripper Routine Was Not ‘Empowering’

By
At a press conference last week, Jennifer Lopez was asked about the prospect of being one of the two stars of the Super Bowl halftime show, billed as the first time two Latinas would do such a concert together. Lopez replied, “That statement alone to me is empowering. When I think of my daughter, when I think ... Read More
Culture

J. Lo’s Stripper Routine Was Not ‘Empowering’

By
At a press conference last week, Jennifer Lopez was asked about the prospect of being one of the two stars of the Super Bowl halftime show, billed as the first time two Latinas would do such a concert together. Lopez replied, “That statement alone to me is empowering. When I think of my daughter, when I think ... Read More