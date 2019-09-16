News

AOC Calls for Kavanaugh’s Impeachment following Botched NYT Article

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez speaks during a House Oversight and Reform Committee hearing, June 12, 2019.

Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D., N.Y.) called for the impeachment of Supreme Court justice Brett Kavanaugh in a tweet on Monday, amid controversy over a discredited New York Times story detailing further allegations of sexual-misconduct against Kavanaugh that was published Saturday.

Along with her tweet, which was posted, then deleted, and then posted again without explanation, Ocasio-Cortez shared a video of a speech she gave at what appears to be a rally against Kavanaugh’s then-impending confirmation.

“Could you imagine if Brett Kavanaugh had to sit in front of a panel of eleven women of color deciding his fate? Could you imagine? Could you imagine?” she asks in the video as the crowd applauds.

The Times story, which was questioned after the alleged victim said she did not remember the incident it described, led a number of Democratic presidential candidates, including Senators Kamala Harris and Elizabeth Warren, to join Ocasio-Cortez in calling for Kavanaugh’s impeachment.

President Trump, meanwhile, suggested that those who continue to accuse Kavanaugh should be sued.

