AOC Calls for Kavanaugh’s Impeachment following Botched NYT Article

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez speaks during a House Oversight and Reform Committee hearing, June 12, 2019. (Yuri Gripas/Reuters)

Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D., N.Y.) called for the impeachment of Supreme Court justice Brett Kavanaugh in a tweet on Monday, amid controversy over a discredited New York Times story detailing further allegations of sexual-misconduct against Kavanaugh that was published Saturday.

Along with her tweet, which was posted, then deleted, and then posted again without explanation, Ocasio-Cortez shared a video of a speech she gave at what appears to be a rally against Kavanaugh’s then-impending confirmation.

This was almost a year ago. It is unsurprising that Kavanaugh, credibly accused of sexual assault, would lie under oath to secure a Supreme Court seat. Because sexual assault isn’t a crime of passion – it’s about the abuse of power. He must be impeached.pic.twitter.com/9PhrgeYuHv — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) September 16, 2019

“Could you imagine if Brett Kavanaugh had to sit in front of a panel of eleven women of color deciding his fate? Could you imagine? Could you imagine?” she asks in the video as the crowd applauds.

The Times story, which was questioned after the alleged victim said she did not remember the incident it described, led a number of Democratic presidential candidates, including Senators Kamala Harris and Elizabeth Warren, to join Ocasio-Cortez in calling for Kavanaugh’s impeachment.

I sat through those hearings. Brett Kavanaugh lied to the U.S. Senate and most importantly to the American people. He was put on the Court through a sham process and his place on the Court is an insult to the pursuit of truth and justice. He must be impeached. — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) September 15, 2019

Last year the Kavanaugh nomination was rammed through the Senate without a thorough examination of the allegations against him. Confirmation is not exoneration, and these newest revelations are disturbing. Like the man who appointed him, Kavanaugh should be impeached. — Elizabeth Warren (@ewarren) September 15, 2019

President Trump, meanwhile, suggested that those who continue to accuse Kavanaugh should be sued.

Just Out: “Kavanaugh accuser doesn’t recall incident.” @foxandfriends DO YOU BELIEVE WHAT THESE HORRIBLE PEOPLE WILL DO OR SAY. They are looking to destroy, and influence his opinions – but played the game badly. They should be sued! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 16, 2019