AOC Calls Impeachment ‘Boring,’ Says She’s ‘Over It’

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez following a televised town-hall event in the Bronx , N.Y., March 29, 2019. (Jeenah Moon/Reuters)

Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D., NY) told supporters during a town hall in Queens on Thursday that impeachment proceedings against President Trump were “boring” and distracted from the goal of “social and economic and racial justice in the United States of America.”

“He should have been impeached a long time ago. I’m over it. And so that’s how I feel about it because we’ve got work to do,” she said, before going on to argue that “impeachment of this president is the short-term action we need to preserve our democracy, but if we are really going to thrive as a country, we need to make long-term investments.”

Ocasio-Cortez, who has long been an advocate of impeaching the president, also pushed back against allegations of misconduct by House Intelligence Committee chairman Adam Schiff (D., Calif.), who apparently learned of the whistleblower complaint before it was filed, according to a New York Times report.

“All of this is in complete compliance with whistleblower laws, and there’s nothing out of the norm from that,” she said. “This whistleblower followed all of the laws and protocols that we have established for whistleblowing and followed all the proper channels. The threat was vetted. It was passed on by the inspector general.”

The night was marked by an incident involving an apparent stunt pulled by a member of the pro-Trump LaRouche group, who demanded in a comment that people need to “start eating babies” to combat climate change.

“We only have a few months left. I love that you support the Green New Deal, but getting rid of fossil fuel is not gonna solve the problem fast enough,” the woman ranted, as Ocasio-Cortez remained calm before giving a measured response.

“We do need to hit net zero in several years,” the congresswoman said. “But I think we all need to understand that there are a lot of solutions that we have, that we can pursue. And that if we act in a positive way, there is space for hope. We are never beyond hope.”