AOC Claims Planned Parenthood Saves Lives Despite Status as Nation’s Largest Abortion Provider

Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D., N.Y.) on Thursday lauded “how many lives Planned Parenthood has saved” despite the organization serving as the nation’s largest abortion provider.

Ocasio-Cortez, a member of the progressive “Squad,” defended Planned Parenthood during a House committee hearing titled Birthing While Black: Examining America’s Black Maternal Health Crisis.

“I don’t want to hear a single person on this committee or outside of this committee talk about valuing life when they continue to uphold the death penalty, when they continue to support policies that disproportionately incarcerate and lead to the deaths of black men and people throughout this country and uphold an absolutely unjust medical system that exists for-profit that allows people to die because they can’t afford to live,” Ocasio-Cortez.

“If we want to talk about Planned Parenthood,” the Democratic congresswoman added, “let’s talk about how many lives Planned Parenthood has saved and how many babies have been born because of the prenatal care provided by Planned Parenthood.”

She then revealed that she is a “Planned Parenthood baby” as her own mother relied on prenatal care from the service during her pregnancy.

“So if we are concerned about life we don’t get to talk about anyone else who’s not concerned about the whole spectrum of that when we are upholding policies that kill people,” she said.

Planned Parenthood's 2019-2020 annual report said that the organization had provided 354,871 abortion services and 8,626 prenatal services.https://t.co/V9H5McozM1 https://t.co/X9xFFEZDu9 pic.twitter.com/UrLsKBypOQ — Jerry Dunleavy (@JerryDunleavy) May 6, 2021

However, as the Washington Examiner’s Jerry Dunleavy noted on Twitter, Planned Parenthood’s latest report shows it provided 354,871 abortion services from October 1, 2018, to September 30, 2019, and just 8,626 prenatal services during that same time.

