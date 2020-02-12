News

Energy & Environment

AOC Introduces Bill to Ban Fracking Nationwide

By
Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez on Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C., October 22, 2019 (Carlos Jasso/Reuters)

Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D., N.Y.) on Wednesday announced legislation that would ban fracking throughout the U.S.

“Fracking is destroying our land and our water. It is wreaking havoc on our communities’ health. We must do our job to protect our future from the harms caused by the fracking industry,” Ocasio-Cortez wrote on Twitter. “That is why I am proud to introduce the Fracking Ban Act with [Representative Darren Soto (D., Fla.)] today.”

Soto echoed the congresswoman’s announcement, writing on his own Twitter account, “We cannot deny the overwhelming scientific consensus any longer—fracking is a threat to our health, safety & environment. We need action NOW.”

Ocasio-Cortez’s and Soto’s proposed ban follows Senator Elizabeth Warren’s (D., Mass) own proposal to end fracking in the U.S.

Fracking, a method of drilling for natural gas reserves that uses high-pressure jets of water, has expanded across the U.S. over the past decade. The fracking boom is widely credited with turning the U.S. into a net energy exporter and reducing the country’s reliance on oil imports. While environmentalists have voiced concerns over the drilling method, fracking proponents have pointed to the economic benefit it brings to the U.S. and the industry’s increased attention to environmental concerns.

Ocasio-Cortez made headlines in early 2019 for sponsoring the “Green New Deal” aimed at bringing U.S. carbon emissions to “net-zero” within ten years.

Zachary Evans is a news writer for National Review Online. He is a veteran of the Israeli Defense Forces and a trained violist.

