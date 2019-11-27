News

AOC Raised More for Reelection Campaign Last Quarter Than All Other House Dems, Including Pelosi

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) waves on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., May 15, 2019. (Joshua Roberts/Reuters)

Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D., N.Y.) raised more funds for her reelection campaign than all other Democrats in the House, including Speaker Nancy Pelosi, according to federal elections commission data.

Ocasio-Cortez raked in $1.42 million between July 1 and September 30, outstripping Adam Schiff (D., Calif.), who raised $1.26 million over the same period, and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D., Calif.), who raised $1.26 million, the New York Post first reported. All three are up for reelection in 2020.

“This is very rare, unique,” political consultant George Arzt told the Post. “I can’t recall anyone raising this much money during the first year in office.”

Contributions under $200 comprised most of the donations to Ocasio-Cortez, at $1.1 million in total contributions. Several Republican challengers are competing to oust the freshman congresswoman in her district, which comprises parts of Queens and the Bronx, but none of those challengers has so far matched her fundraising abilities.

Arzt emphasized that Ocasio-Cortez “is a celebrity who gained attention from people across the country, and many on the left support her.”

While she outstripped Pelosi in fundraising over the summer, Pelosi has raised more funds than Ocasio-Cortez overall since January. The Nancy Pelosi Victory Fund, which helps other Democrats besides Pelosi, has raised over $11 million since the beginning of the year.

The freshman New York congresswoman has already established herself as a fundraising powerhouse. In July, Politico reported that she hasn’t been hurt by relying on small donations, instead channeling her star power in the progressive community to solicit contributions.

“There used to be a single path to fundraising success in DC — cultivating industry lobbyists,” Jeff Hauser, the executive director of the Revolving Door Project, told Politico. “That path still exists, but it’s not as lucrative as becoming a national icon for aggressively populist performance in office.

