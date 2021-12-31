AOC Responds to Miami Beach Photo Controversy: ‘Where’s DeSantis?’

Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D., N.Y.) attempted to shift the public conversation away from her controversial Miami Beach trip on Friday, suggesting that people instead focus on Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, who, she says, has gone “inexplicably missing.”

“Hasn’t Gov. DeSantis been inexplicably missing for like 2 weeks?” the congresswoman wrote in response to a tweet from Team DeSantis welcoming her to Florida after National Review published photos of her seated outside Doraku Sushi and Izakaya in Miami Beach Thursday afternoon, raising a cocktail in one and checking her phone in another.

Hasn’t Gov. DeSantis been inexplicably missing for like 2 weeks? If he’s around, I would be happy to say hello. His social media team seems to have been posting old photos for weeks. In the meantime, perhaps I could help with local organizing. Folks are quite receptive here 🙂 https://t.co/LmmqT8eLDh — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) December 31, 2021

“If he’s around, I would be happy to say hello,” she …