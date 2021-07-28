AOC Slams Sinema’s Refusal to Support Democrats’ $3.5T Spending Plan

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) and Rep. Cori Bush (D-MO) participate in a “No Climate, No Deal” demonstration outside the White House in Washington, DC, June 28, 2021. (Evelyn Hockstein/Reuters)

Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D., N.Y.) blasted Senator Kyrsten Sinema on Wednesday after the Arizona Democrat came out against Democrats’ $3.5 trillion spending plan.

“Good luck tanking your own party’s investment on child care, climate action, and infrastructure while presuming you’ll survive a 3 vote House margin — especially after choosing to exclude members of color from negotiations and calling that a ‘bipartisan accomplishment,'” Ocasio-Cortez wrote in a tweet.

Representative Rashida Tlaib (D., Mich.), who is a member of the progressive “Squad” alongside Ocasio-Cortez, was also critical of Sinema.

Tlaib accused the senator of caring more about making friends with Republicans than addressing the country’s infrastructure.

“Sinema seems not to care that her own state is flooding, the west is burning, and infrastructure around the country is crumbling. Sinema is more interested in gaining GOP friends and blocking much needed resources, than fighting for her residents’ future,” Tlaib wrote in a tweet.

In a separate tweet, she added that it’s “time for the White House to play hardball.”

“We didn’t elect Sinema as President and we won’t let her obstruction put a Republican in the Oval Office in 2024,” Tlaib said. “It’s the reconciliation bill or GOP controlling every level of government again, period.”

Democrats are attempting to pass a $1.2 trillion bipartisan infrastructure plan alongside the $3.5 trillion proposal.

Though Sinema said she supports the goals of the $3.5 trillion proposal, such as job growth for Americans, she cannot get behind the price tag.

“I have also made clear that while I will support beginning this process, I do not support a bill that costs $3.5 trillion,” Sinema told the Arizona Republic in a statement.

“In the coming months, I will work in good faith to develop this legislation with my colleagues and the administration to strengthen Arizona’s economy and help Arizona’s everyday families get ahead,” Sinema added.

Sinema’s comments signal a tough road ahead for Democrats, who need the support of every Democratic senator to advance the package.

