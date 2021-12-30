News

EXCLUSIVE: AOC Spotted in Miami Beach as NYC Reports Record Covid Cases

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio Cortez (D., N.Y) dines out at Doraku Sushi and Izakaya in Miami Beach as New York sees record surge in Covid-19 cases. (National Review/Anonymous)

Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez was spotted dining in Miami Beach, Fla., on Thursday, according to a tip received by National Review, on the same day that her native New York City reported a record number of Covid-19 cases.

Photos obtained by National Review show Ocasio-Cortez seated outside Doraku Sushi and Izakaya in Miami Beach Thursday afternoon, raising a cocktail in one and checking her phone in another.

Ocasio-Cortez’s office did not respond to a request

