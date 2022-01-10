AOC Tests Positive for Covid

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D., N.Y.) speaks on a panel during the COP26 Conference in Glasgow, Scotland, November 9, 2021. (Yves Herman/Reuters)

Progressive Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez has developed a symptomatic case of Covid after vacationing in Miami, Fla.

The “squad” member is quarantining and recovering from the virus at home, according to a statement from her office. Last week, the congresswoman was photographed partying maskless at crowded bars in the city.

Photos obtained by National Review showed Ocasio-Cortez drinking a cocktail with her boyfriend at a restaurant in Miami Beach on December 30. On that day, New York City, which encompasses parts of the 14th congressional district she represents, reported a record number of new Covid cases.

Throughout the pandemic, Democratic politicians have criticized Republican Governor Ron DeSantis’s laissez-faire crisis management as irresponsible. His policies yielded case numbers and mortality rates comparable to those of northeastern states with stricter Covid regimes and restrictions. While condemning its leaders publicly, some of these same Democratic elected officials have been spotted taking leisure trips in Florida.

Exposed for galavanting in Miami, Ocasio-Cortez defended herself on Twitter, deflecting criticism by calling into question DeSantis’s whereabouts. She claimed he had been “inexplicably missing for like two weeks,” sending Twitter into an uproar.

The governor’s team quickly explained that DeSantis had been accompanying his wife Casey to treatments for breast cancer rather than neglecting his duties. In response to a dig from MSNBC host Joy Reid about DeSantis’s absence, spokeswoman Christina Pushaw tweeted a picture of the governor’s public schedule, which was packed with engagements.

