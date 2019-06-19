News

Immigration

AOC’s Holocaust Remarks Divide Congressional Democrats

By
Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez on Capitol Hill, February 27, 2019 (Kevin Lamarque/Reuters)

Democrats are split over Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s comments earlier this week equating American immigrant-detention centers with the concentration camps of Nazi Germany, some in her party defending the remarks while others spoke against them.

“The U.S. is running concentration camps on our southern border, and that is exactly what they are,” the 29-year-old New York Democrat said during an Instagram Live stream on Monday. “I want to talk to the people that are concerned enough with humanity to say that ‘never again’ means something.”

Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Wednesday cautioned freshman Democrats that they are responsible for remarks they make.

“They come to represent their districts and their point of view,” Pelosi said. “They take responsibility for the statements they make.”

“The President must walk away from these cruel, ineffective and discriminatory policies, and work with Democrats to support smart, effective immigration reform that honors our values and keeps families together and safe,” Pelosi added in a statement.

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio, a contender for the Democratic presidential nomination, said Ocasio-Cortez was “wrong” to make the comparison.

“They are entirely different realities,” de Blasio said on MSNBC.  “Of course she was wrong,”

“You cannot compare what the Nazis did in concentration camps,” he said. “It was a horrible moment in history. There is no way to compare.”

However, Senator Brian Schatz, who is of Jewish heritage, defended Ocasio-Cortez’s use of the comparison.

“Every American Jew that I know is disgusted by the cruel treatment of children and families at our southern border,” the Hawaii Democrat wrote on Twitter. “If you want to show solidarity with American Jews, help us to stop this, and don’t feign outrage at the language that people use to describe this tragedy.”

The Democratic chairman of the House Judiciary Committee, Jerry Nadler, who is also Jewish, also defended Ocasio-Cortez.

“One of the lessons from the Holocaust is ‘Never Again’ – not only to mass murder, but also to the dehumanization of people, violations of basic rights, and assaults on our common morality. We fail to learn that lesson when we don’t callout such inhumanity right in front of us,” he wrote on Twitter.

Meanwhile, Republican lawmakers made no secret that they found the New York representative’s comments distasteful.

Representative Liz Cheney, the third-ranking Republican in the House, took to Twitter to ask Ocasio-Cortez to “do us all a favor and spend just a few minutes learning some actual history. 6 million Jews were exterminated in the Holocaust. You demean their memory and disgrace yourself with comments like this.”

Comments

The Jewish Communities Relations Council (JCRC) also issued a condemnation of the remarks.

“As concerned as we are about the conditions experienced by migrants seeking asylum in the United States . . . the regrettable use of Holocaust terminology to describe these contemporary concerns diminishes the evil intent of the Nazis to eradicate the Jewish people,” the JCRC said in a statement.

Comments

Most Popular

Immigration

What the Viral Border-Patrol Video Leaves Out

By
In an attempt to justify Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s absurd comparison of American detention facilities to Holocaust-era concentration camps, many figures within the media have shared a viral video clip of a legal hearing in which a Department of Justice attorney debates a panel of judges as to what constitutes ... Read More
Film & TV

Murder Mystery: An Old Comedy Genre Gets Polished Up

By
I  like Adam Sandler, and yet you may share the sense of trepidation I get when I see that another of his movies is out. He made some very funny manboy comedies (Billy Madison, Happy Gilmore, The Waterboy) followed by some not-so-funny manboy comedies, and when he went dark, in Reign over Me and Funny People, ... Read More
Politics & Policy

Making Sense of the Iran Chaos

By
One would prefer that correct decisions be made according to careful, deliberate plan. But a correct decision made impulsively, through a troubling process, is still nonetheless correct, and so it is with Donald Trump’s decision to refrain from military action against Iran. The proposed strike would represent a ... Read More