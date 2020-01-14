News

Science & Tech

Apple Reiterates Stance on Privacy in Response to AG Barr Request to Unlock Pensacola Shooter’s Phone

By
The Apple Inc. logo is seen hanging at the entrance to the Apple store on 5th Avenue in New York, U.S., October 16, 2019. (Mike Segar/Reuters)

Apple on Monday reiterated the company’s commitment to privacy in response to Attorney General William Barr’s request to help investigators unlock the phone of the Saudi national who shot and killed three people at the Naval Air Station in Pensacola, Fla. in December.

“We have always maintained there is no such thing as a backdoor just for the good guys,” the company said in a statement. “Backdoors can also be exploited by those who threaten our national security and the data security of our customers…We feel strongly encryption is vital to protecting our country and our users’ data.”

The company did not directly mention Barr’s request to unlock the shooter’s phone.

Barr confirmed the shooting by Saudi air force student Mohammed Saeed Alshamrani was an act of terror “motivated by jihadist ideology” earlier Monday.

Comments

“So far Apple has not given us any substantive assistance,” Barr said at a press conference. “This situation perfectly illustrates why it is critical that investigators be able to get access to digital evidence once they have obtained a court order based on probable cause…We call on Apple and other technology companies to help us find a solution so that we can better protect the lives of Americans and prevent future attacks.”

In the wake of the attack, all Saudi air force students at the Pensacola base were barred from instruction pending an investigation. The U.S. subsequently expelled 21 Saudi students, some of whom were suspected of ties to extremist groups and others reportedly in possession of child pornography. None of those students aided Alshamrani, and Barr said the expulsions were conducted in consultation with the government of Saudi Arabia.

Comments

Zachary Evans is a news writer for National Review Online. He is a veteran of the Israeli Defense Forces and a trained violist.

Most Popular

NR PLUS White House

What Was It For?

By
Impeachment is not a judicial process, as my colleague Andrew C. McCarthy likes to remind us, but a political process with judicial trappings. That makes it very likely — practically certain — that Democrats will lose in the Senate, where Republicans have a majority led by Mitch McConnell, who practically has ... Read More
NR PLUS White House

What Was It For?

By
Impeachment is not a judicial process, as my colleague Andrew C. McCarthy likes to remind us, but a political process with judicial trappings. That makes it very likely — practically certain — that Democrats will lose in the Senate, where Republicans have a majority led by Mitch McConnell, who practically has ... Read More
NR PLUS Elections

Which Democrat Will Win in Iowa?

By
Grundy Center, Iowa One year ago, the conventional wisdom of some political pundits and at least a few (now former) Democratic presidential candidates held that Democratic voters had moved sharply to the left. Only a staunch progressive committed to Medicare for All and the Green New Deal, the thinking went, ... Read More
NR PLUS Elections

Which Democrat Will Win in Iowa?

By
Grundy Center, Iowa One year ago, the conventional wisdom of some political pundits and at least a few (now former) Democratic presidential candidates held that Democratic voters had moved sharply to the left. Only a staunch progressive committed to Medicare for All and the Green New Deal, the thinking went, ... Read More
Music

RIP Neil Peart, 1952–2020

By
Neil Ellwood Peart, a musician and writer, died on Tuesday after a years-long, private struggle with brain cancer. Born in Port Dalhousie, Ontario in 1952, Peart was best known as the lyricist and drummer for the Canadian hard-rock power trio Rush, which he joined in 1974, just before the band’s first ... Read More
Music

RIP Neil Peart, 1952–2020

By
Neil Ellwood Peart, a musician and writer, died on Tuesday after a years-long, private struggle with brain cancer. Born in Port Dalhousie, Ontario in 1952, Peart was best known as the lyricist and drummer for the Canadian hard-rock power trio Rush, which he joined in 1974, just before the band’s first ... Read More
Elections

Democrats No Longer Dismiss Bernie Sanders’s Odds

By
In 2016, insurgent candidates roiled the nomination process of both major parties. Donald Trump, running as a populist, won 44 percent of the primary vote against a divided field and won the GOP nomination. Bernie Sanders, running as an unabashed socialist, also won 44 percent in the Democratic race against ... Read More
Elections

Democrats No Longer Dismiss Bernie Sanders’s Odds

By
In 2016, insurgent candidates roiled the nomination process of both major parties. Donald Trump, running as a populist, won 44 percent of the primary vote against a divided field and won the GOP nomination. Bernie Sanders, running as an unabashed socialist, also won 44 percent in the Democratic race against ... Read More
White House

How McConnell Outplayed Pelosi

By
Mitch McConnell was clear when he addressed the Senate on December 18: Any impeachment trial of President Trump would follow the precedent established by the trial of President Clinton 20 years ago. Clinton’s trial was divided into pieces. The Senate agreed unanimously to begin with a briefing, opening ... Read More
White House

How McConnell Outplayed Pelosi

By
Mitch McConnell was clear when he addressed the Senate on December 18: Any impeachment trial of President Trump would follow the precedent established by the trial of President Clinton 20 years ago. Clinton’s trial was divided into pieces. The Senate agreed unanimously to begin with a briefing, opening ... Read More
NR PLUS White House

‘Never Trump’ Revisited

By
One of the most irritating things about being a professional pundit is having random strangers hold you accountable for every column, tweet, and post you’ve ever written. Needless to say, I’ve accumulated plenty of bad takes over the past 20 years. An industrious critic with lots of time on his hands could, ... Read More
NR PLUS White House

‘Never Trump’ Revisited

By
One of the most irritating things about being a professional pundit is having random strangers hold you accountable for every column, tweet, and post you’ve ever written. Needless to say, I’ve accumulated plenty of bad takes over the past 20 years. An industrious critic with lots of time on his hands could, ... Read More
World

Advice for Meghan Markle

By
Meghan Markle certainly knows how to play her part. And she should — she wrote it, after all. Soon after getting engaged to the English prince, the Hollywood star announced her retirement from acting. It was an odd choice for a self-proclaimed progressive feminist: To marry into the most conservative ... Read More
World

Advice for Meghan Markle

By
Meghan Markle certainly knows how to play her part. And she should — she wrote it, after all. Soon after getting engaged to the English prince, the Hollywood star announced her retirement from acting. It was an odd choice for a self-proclaimed progressive feminist: To marry into the most conservative ... Read More
Music

Farewell to Rock’s Greatest Drummer (and Randian)

By
Neil Peart, the Canadian drummer and leader of the Seventies hard-rock band Rush, has died. Peart had battled brain cancer for three years. I saw Peart and his band perform at the now-demolished New Haven Coliseum during Rush's Power Windows tour in  1985 (I think), and he was even more phenomenal in person ... Read More
Music

Farewell to Rock’s Greatest Drummer (and Randian)

By
Neil Peart, the Canadian drummer and leader of the Seventies hard-rock band Rush, has died. Peart had battled brain cancer for three years. I saw Peart and his band perform at the now-demolished New Haven Coliseum during Rush's Power Windows tour in  1985 (I think), and he was even more phenomenal in person ... Read More