Arizona Certifies Election Results for Biden as Giuliani Pushes Unfounded Fraud Claims

President Trump’s personal attorney Rudy Giuliani speaks during a news conference in Washington, D.C., November 19, 2020. (Jonathan Ernst/Reuters)

Arizona certified its presidential election results in favor of President-elect Joe Biden on Monday as Rudy Giuliani urged Republican state legislators at a hearing in Phoenix to override the certification.

Arizona’s Secretary of State Katie Hobbs commended her state for conducting “easily the smoothest” and “most secure election in recent history” even amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Advertisement

“Despite the unprecedented challenges, Arizonans showed up for our democracy,” Hobbs, a Democrat, said.

“This election was conducted with transparency, accuracy and fairness in accordance with Arizona’s laws and elections procedures, despite numerous unfounded claims to the contrary,” she added.

The certification gives Biden 11 Electoral College votes. According to projections by the Associated Press, Biden will receive 306 electoral votes to President Trump’s 232 votes.

Republican Governor Doug Ducey praised the state’s election as well, saying “the system is strong, that’s why I have bragged on it so much.”

“This is America, and no voter should be disenfranchised,” Ducey said. “The votes have been tabulated, all 15 counties have certified their results.”

Also on Monday, Giuliani and other members of Trump’s legal team attended a scheduled hearing with the Arizona State Legislature on the integrity of the 2020 election.

Trump’s team continued to push a number of unproven claims of election fraud at the hearing and called on Republican state legislators to appoint pro-Trump electors in defiance of the popular vote.

“What is the right count, or how can we get as close to the right count as possible? If we can, then have the courage to select that person to get the electors, because that person won the honest vote,” Giuliani said.

“In history, I swear to God, you will be heroes,” he said. “If you can’t make a determination, then don’t certify.”

Advertisement

Wisconsin is expected to certify its election results for Biden on Monday as well.

Send a tip to the news team at NR.