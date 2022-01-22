Arizona Democratic Party Censures Sinema over Filibuster Stance

Sen. Kyrsten Sinema (D., Ariz.) speaks in support of a judicial nominees during a hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C., December 4, 2019. (Joshua Roberts/Reuters)

The Arizona Democratic Party’s Executive Board passed a motion to censure Senator Kyrsten Sinema (D., Ariz.) on Saturday, as a result of her refusal to push Democrat-backed voting bills through the Senate by changing filibuster rules earlier this week.

“While we take no pleasure in this announcement, the ADP Executive Board has decided to formally censure Senator Sinema as a result of her failure to do whatever it takes to ensure the health of our democracy,” ADP chair Raquel Terán said in a statement.

“In the choice between an archaic legislative norm and protecting Arizonans’ right to vote, we choose the latter, and we always will,” Terán said.

Sinema spokeswoman Hannah Hurley said the senator has long supported the filibuster, in a statement to the media.

“During three terms in the U.S. House, and now in the Senate, Kyrsten has always promised Arizonans she would be an independent voice for the state — not for either political party,” Hurley said. “She’s delivered for Arizonans and has always been honest about where she stands.”

The vote in favor of censuring Sinema was unanimous, according to AZCentral. While a censure is purely symbolic, the move is the latest in a series of rebukes from Democratic officials and donors. Representative Jamaal Bowman (D., N.Y.) referred to Sinema last week as a “traitor,” while Mondaire Jones (D., N.Y.) deemed Sinema, Senator Joe Manchin (D., W.Va.), and Republican senators “white nationalists.”

Senate Democrats failed to pass two voting bills on Wednesday evening, and failed to change filibuster rules in another attempt to pass the legislation due to opposition from Sinema and Manchin (D., W.Va.).

