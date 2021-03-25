Arizona Governor Calls Harris ‘Worst Possible Choice’ to Manage Border Crisis

President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris deliver remarks at Emory University in Atlanta, Georgia, March 19, 2021. (Carlos Barria/Reuters)

Arizona governor Doug Ducey labeled Vice President Kamala Harris the “worst possible choice” to lead the Biden administration’s response to the ongoing migrant crisis at the U.S.-Mexico border, in comments to reporters in Tuscon on Wednesday.

“She’s about the worst possible choice that one could make,” Ducey said. “At no point in her career has she given any indication that she considers the border a problem or a serious threat.”

If President Biden's intent was to show he's taking the crisis at our border seriously, he's actually done the complete opposite by selecting V.P. Harris to lead on this issue. He's completely trivialized this issue by putting someone in charge that flat out, just doesn't care. pic.twitter.com/LCvotQomTa — Doug Ducey (@dougducey) March 24, 2021

Ducey added, “If President Biden’s intent was to show that he’s taking this issue seriously, he’s really done the exact opposite here.”

Biden has expressed confidence in Harris’s ability to handle the crisis.

“I can think of nobody who is better qualified to do this,” Biden told reporters on Wednesday. “When she speaks, she speaks for me, doesn’t have to check with me.”

Ducey’s remarks came amid an ongoing surge in illegal border crossings that Department of Homeland Security secretary Alejandro Mayorkas predicted will hit a 20-year high. One Arizona town has declared a “state of emergency” after the Border Patrol began dropping off migrants in the area.

“We are a town that has no resources, very limited funding, and they expect us to take control of everything and we just don’t have the personnel, the money. We have no shelters here,” Mayor Chris Riggs of Gila Bend, Ariz., told ABC on Wednesday. Gila Bend is 80 miles north of the U.S.-Mexico border and is home to just 2,000 residents.

