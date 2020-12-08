News

U.S.

Arizona Republican Party Calls on Supporters to Fight to the Death For Trump: ‘Live for Nothing, or Die for Something’

By
President Donald Trump arrives for a presentation in the Rose Garden at the White House in Washington,D.C., November 24, 2020. (Hannah McKay/Reuters)

Tweets by the Arizona Republican Party calling on people give their lives to support President Trump’s attempts to contest the 2020 election sparked backlash on Tuesday.

The @AZGOP Twitter retweeted a post by Ali Akbar, a national organizer for “Stop the Steal,” saying, “I am willing to give my life for this fight.”

“He is. Are you?” The party, led by Chairwoman Kelli Ward, wrote.

The account also shared a clip from Rambo in a now-deleted tweet with the caption, “This is what we do, who we are. Live for nothing, or die for something.”

A spokesman for the party said in a statement to National Review that it “condemns all forms of violence in the strongest terms. Fictional movie scenes should be weighed in their proper context.”

In November, upon the certification of President-elect Joe Biden’s victory in the state, the party tweeted out, “DO NOT CERTIFY A FALSE ELECTION!”

Ward is still attempting to dispute the certification in court, though no evidence has ever been made available that supports the president’s claims that the 2020 general election was rigged or plagued by widespread voter fraud.

Maricopa County, Ariz., the largest county in the U.S. that President Trump won in 2016, certified 2020 results showing that 2,089,563 ballots were counted, for a turnout of 80.51 percent of registered voters in the county. Biden received 1,040,774 votes and Trump received 995,665 votes.

By contrast, in 2016, Trump carried the county, which had been a Republican stronghold for decades, with 747,361 votes to opponent Hillary Clinton’s 702,907 votes.

