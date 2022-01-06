News

Arizona State Directs Wrestlers to Mask While Competing

Penn State wrestler Mark Hall (blue) wrestles Arizona wrestler Zahid Valencia (yellow) in the finals of the 174 pound weight class during the NCAA Wrestling Championships at PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh, Pa., March 23, 2019. (Douglas DeFelice-USA TODAY Sports)

College-wrestling fans who tuned in to Monday’s duel between the University of Michigan and Arizona State University witnessed a competition that was highly modified due to Covid-19.

And many were surprised to see the ASU wrestlers competing in masks.

There are few sports where it would appear wearing a mask while competing would be more futile than wrestling. Photos from the event show the masks regularly falling below the ASU wrestlers’ noses as they grappled. In online forums, fans said masking the wrestlers was “moronic” and “stupid,” and questioned if the masks were a potential choking hazard.

The event occurred as health experts

Ryan Mills is an enterprise and media reporter at National Review. He previously worked for 14 years as a breaking news reporter, investigative reporter, and editor at newspapers in Florida. Originally from Minnesota, Ryan lives in the Fort Myers area with his wife and two sons.

