Arkansas Judge Orders Hunter Biden to Appear before Court in Paternity Case

(Pexels)

An Arkansas judge presiding over Hunter Biden’s paternity case has ordered the son of former Vice President Joe Biden to appear before the court on January 29 to explain the state of his finances, after missing a deadline to hand over five years of records.

Biden “continues to act as though he has no respect for this court, its orders, the legal process in this state, or the needs of his child for support,” wrote Clinton Lancaster, the lawyer for Lunden Alexis Roberts, the mother of Biden’s 16-month-old child. Judge Holly Meyer signed an “Order to Appear and Show Cause,” which was filed in court on Tuesday.

Lancaster explained that Biden had failed to reveal addresses, phone numbers, all sources of income, ownership stakes in companies, property deeds, and tax returns. The original “Motion for Contempt and for Order to Show Cause” was filed on December 23, with Lancaster arguing that Biden had already missed deadlines on December 12 and December 19.

Biden’s lawyer Brent Langdon has argued in response that “to the extent possible [Biden] has complied with the court’s orders” and asked for the motion to be dismissed.

Lancaster also told the Arkansas Democrat Gazette that the case had nothing to do with impeachment. Roberts has been seeking $11,000 from Biden to defray cost of her paternity case, after DNA results proved he had fathered her child.

“I don’t believe we have any stake in the impeachment proceedings. We don’t have any stake in it whatsoever. We need his income so we can determine child support,” he said.

Earlier this month, Judge Don McSpadden recused himself without explanation after ordering Biden to hand over all income records over the past five years, in the interest of “Baby Doe.” McSpadden also stipulated that Biden’s financial information would remain under seal.