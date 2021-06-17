Armed St. Louis Couple Who Confronted BLM Mob Plead Guilty, Surrender Guns

Patricia and Mark McCloskey draw their firearms on protestors as they enter their neighborhood during a protest against St. Louis Mayor Lyda Krewson in St. Louis, Mo., June 28, 2020. (Lawrence Bryant/Reuters)

Mark McCloskey and Patricia McCloskey, the armed St. Louis couple who confronted Black Lives Matter protesters outside their mansion last year, pleaded guilty on Thursday to misdemeanor charges.

Patricia McCloskey pleaded guilty to misdemeanor harassment and was fined $2,000, while her husband pleaded guilty to misdemeanor fourth-degree assault and was fined $750.

The pair also agreed to forfeit the weapons they brandished as hundreds of protesters, who were trespassing in their gated community, stood outside their home last June yelling threats at them.

Mark McCloskey stood on the lawn of their home screaming and pointing a semiautomatic rifle at protesters. His wife then joined him with a semiautomatic handgun, yelling at protesters to “go” and pointing it at them. No shots were fired.

Many have defended the McCloskeys, saying they were legally protecting their $1.15 million house as several hundred protesters marched past on their way to the mayor’s home a few blocks away.

The couple heard a loud commotion and saw a large group of people break an iron gate marked with “No Trespassing” and “Private Street” signs, according to a police report.

The pair received support from then-President Trump, who called the charges against them “disgraceful.” They were also invited to speak at last year’s Republican National Convention.

Mark McCloskey launched a bid for a U.S. Senate seat in Missouri last month.

“Mark is a Conservative outsider who will bring backbone and guts to the US Senate to continue fighting for President Trump’s agenda,” his website says.

