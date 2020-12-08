News

National Security & Defense

Army Fires, Suspends 14 Commanders at Fort Hood after Failures to Rein in Crime, Sexual Harassment

By
Members of the U.S. military carry the casket of U.S. Army Specialist Vanessa Guillen in Houston, Texas, August 14, 2020. (Adrees Latif/Reuters)

The U.S. Army released a report on Tuesday detailing widespread leadership failures that created a “permissive environment” leading to sexual harassment and other crimes at Fort Hood in Texas.

The report comes after 25 people connected with the base died in 2020, including by suicide and murder. The Army has fired or suspended 14 people in leadership positions at Fort Hood in connection with the conclusions of the report.

Five independent panelists compiled the report, led by former FBI Criminal Investigative Division head Chris Swecker.

“The Commander of a military installation possesses a wide variety of options to proactively address and mitigate the spectrum of crime incidents. Despite having the capability, very few tools were employed at Fort Hood to do so,” the report states. “During the review period, no Commanding General or subordinate echelon commander chose to intervene proactively and mitigate known risks of high crime, sexual assault and sexual harassment.”

Fort Hood has been roiled by a series of deaths including the murder of 20-year-old Army Specialist Vanessa Guillen in April. The Army investigated Fort Hood’s handling of Guillen’s complaints of sexual harassment, and Guillen’s remains were found after two months of searches. The soldier suspected of murdering Guillen, fellow Army Specialist Aaron Robinson, shot and killed himself before authorities could arrest him.

Army Secretary Ryan McCarthy criticized Fort Hood leadership during a press conference on Tuesday.

“I am gravely disappointed that leaders failed to effectively create a climate that treated all soldiers with dignity and respect,” McCarthy told reporters. Swecker noted during the press conference that some issues with leadership dated back to “early 2014.”

Zachary Evans is a news writer for National Review Online. He is a veteran of the Israeli Defense Forces and a trained violist.

