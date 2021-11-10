As Rittenhouse Prosecutors Struggle, the Press Wrestles with Its Prejudgments

The trial of Kyle Rittenhouse — who fatally shot two people and injured another during the riots in Kenosha, Wisc. last August — is unfolding poorly for the prosecution, which has charged Rittenhouse with homicide and unlawful possession of a dangerous weapon.

On Wednesday morning, Judge Bruce Schroeder repeatedly admonished Assistant District Attorney Thomas Binger for his lines of questioning with Rittenhouse on the stand. At one point, Schroeder asked Rittenhouse and the jury to leave the room before exploding at Binger.

“I was astonished when you began your examination by commenting on the defendant’s post-arrest silence. That’s basic law, it’s been …