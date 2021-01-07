Ashli Babbitt, an American Patriot Tragically Misled by Trump Hucksters

On Tuesday afternoon, Ashli Elizabeth Babbitt was confident.

A devoted supporter of President Donald Trump, Babbitt, 35, flew from her home in San Diego to rally in Washington, D.C., and support the president’s efforts to overturn his reelection loss.

“Nothing will stop us,” Babbitt tweeted on Tuesday, a day before the rally. “They can try and try and try but the storm is here and it is descending upon DC in less than 24 hours….dark to light!”

A day later, Babbitt was shot and killed by a member of the U.S. Capitol Police during the riot inside the Capitol building. Babbitt was shot …