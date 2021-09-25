ASU Students Harassed at Multicultural Center over Being White, Supporting Police

Fletcher Library on the Arizona State University campus, 2010. (Wikimedia Commons)

Two white Arizona State University students were harassed at the school’s multicultural center over their race and their support for police, according to reports.

Video of the incident purports to show black students attempting to force two white male students to leave the area, claiming they were making the space “uncomfortable” with their whiteness and a pro-police sticker.

“What did I do wrong?” one of the white students asked.

One of the black students said the police lives matter sticker on his laptop was offensive.

“You’re making this space uncomfortable,” the student continued.

A second white student said the group was making him uncomfortable, to which someone in the group replied, “But you’re white! Do you understand what a multicultural space is? It means you’re not being centered.”

“White’s not a culture?” the student said.

“No! White is not a culture!” another student from the group replied. “This white man thinks he can take up our space and this is why we need a multicultural space because they think they can get away with this sh**!”

“This is the only space that you’re not centered and you’re still trying to center yourself which is peak white cis male bullsh**!” another student in the group said.

A spokesman for the school said the Dean of Students Office is “aware of the disagreement between a handful of students that was captured in a video circulated on social media.”

“The Dean of Students Office will be discussing it with all involved,” the statement said. “ASU is a community of more than 100,000 people from all 50 states and more than 150 countries. Differences of opinion are part of the university experience. The university expects respectful dialogue between students in all engagements.”

Representative Paul Gosar (R., Ariz.) called on ASU president Michael Crow to address the “racist attack” against “peaceful students sitting at a study table minding their business.”

“State/federal money pays for these buildings,” he said. “They are open to all students including white students. I love ASU but this needs to stop.”

This racist attack on these peaceful students sitting at a study table minding their business needs to be addressed by @ASU and @michaelcrow

Meanwhile, GoFundMe has reportedly taken down a fundraising page that was created for the two students who were harassed. A fundraiser by the owner of the “Libs of Tik Tok” Twitter account, which first shared the widely-circulated video, told the Daily Caller that the fundraiser had raised nearly $3,000 from almost 150 individual donors before it was removed.

GoFundMe told the “Libs of Tik Tok” owners that the fundraiser violated their “prohibited conduct policy” and that all funds would be returned to the original donors.

The site’s prohibited conduct section prohibits fundraisers that involve gambling, drugs, fraud, campaigns, and pornography, among other things. It also bans content that GoFundMe finds to be “in support of hate, violence, harassment, bullying, discrimination, terrorism, or intolerance of any kind.”

