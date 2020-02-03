At Least Two Dead in Shooting at Texas A&M Commerce

Texas A&M University campus (Spencer Selvidge/Reuters)

Two people are dead and one person injured after a gunman opened fire at Texas A&M University-Commerce near Dallas on Monday.

The three victims all suffered gunshots, according to local reports. The injured individual has been taken to a hospital.

Authorities have not released whether a suspect is in custody yet.

The school initially issued a “shelter in place” advisory, but lifted it after two hours.

Active criminal investigation at Pride Rock. Shelter in place until further notice. All classes are canceled for the remainder of the day and evening at the A&M-Commerce campus. Additional sheltering space is available at the Club and in the ballrooms at Rayburn Student Center. — A&M-Commerce (@tamuc) February 3, 2020

“Students, faculty and staff are instructed to take shelter and stay in place until further notice. This is a precautionary measure,” the school wrote earlier on its Facebook page.

The shooting occurred near a three-story residence hall on the campus, which is still blocked off.

Classes have been canceled for the rest of Monday.