News

NR PLUS Economy & Business

Atlanta Business Owners Say Possible World Series Windfall Won’t Make Up for All-Star Game Loss

By
A view of Truist Park during game four of the ALDS between the Atlanta Braves and the Milwaukee Brewers, in Cumberland, Ga., October 12, 2021. (Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports)

Six months after Major League Baseball pulled its All-Star Game out of Georgia to protest the state’s new election-security law, Atlanta is back in the national spotlight as the hometown Braves make a drive to a possible spot in the World Series.

Local business owners told National Review that playoff baseball has been good for business, but it hasn’t offset the harm caused by the Delta variant and coronavirus-related restrictions. They also are still miffed over losing the All-Star Game, which according to some estimates could have injected $100 million into a local economy still reeling from the pandemic.

Brian Maloof, owner

Send a tip to the news team at NR.

To Read the Full Story
Join NRPlus
Comments
Ryan Mills is a media reporter at National Review. He previously worked for 14 years as a breaking news reporter, investigative reporter, and editor at newspapers in Florida. Originally from Minnesota, Ryan lives in the Fort Myers area with his wife and two sons.

Recommended

The Latest