Atlanta Business Owners Say Possible World Series Windfall Won’t Make Up for All-Star Game Loss

Six months after Major League Baseball pulled its All-Star Game out of Georgia to protest the state’s new election-security law, Atlanta is back in the national spotlight as the hometown Braves make a drive to a possible spot in the World Series.

Local business owners told National Review that playoff baseball has been good for business, but it hasn’t offset the harm caused by the Delta variant and coronavirus-related restrictions. They also are still miffed over losing the All-Star Game, which according to some estimates could have injected $100 million into a local economy still reeling from the pandemic.

Brian Maloof, owner …