News

Politics & Policy

Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms Tests Positive for COVID-19

By
Keisha Lance Bottoms, Mayor of Atlanta, Georgia, speaks at the Concordia Summit in New York, N.Y., September 24, 2018. (Shannon Stapleton/Reuters)

Atlanta mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms has contracted COVID-19, she announced on Twitter Monday.

“COVID-19 has literally hit home. I have had NO symptoms and have tested positive,” Bottoms, 50, tweeted

The first-term mayor told MSNBC that she and her family had chosen to be tested again because her husband “literally has been sleeping since Thursday,” though the only other symptoms the couple has experienced mirror those of seasonal allergies. One of Bottoms’s four children also tested positive for the virus. 

“It leaves me for a loss for words because I think it really speaks to how contagious this virus is,” Bottoms told MSNBC. “We’ve taken all of the precautions that you can possibly take. We wear masks, we’re very thoughtful about washing our hands, I have no idea when and where we were exposed.”

Though she has encouraged mask wearing, it is not mandatory in the city.

Bottoms, a Democrat who is on Joe Biden’s list of potential running mates for the upcoming presidential election, has been criticized recently for her handling of protests and rioting in the city, including a violent Fourth of July weekend that resulted in the fatal shooting of an 8-year-old girl

As protests in the city raged on after the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis police custody in May, and later, when Atlanta police fatally shot Rayshard Brooks last month after he seized a stun gun and fled from police, Bottoms had urged protesters to keep demonstrations peaceful and to get tested for COVID-19. She fired Atlanta officers for using excessive force during the protests and had for weeks allowed protesters to occupy and blockade the Wendy’s where Brooks was shot while she had open discussions with protesters, winning the approval of many progressives.

Comments

On Sunday, Bottoms ordered protesters to “clear out” of the Wendy’s, saying in a news conference, “You shot and killed a baby. Enough is enough.”

Governor Brian Kemp, a Republican, said Monday he would mobilize up to 1,000 National Guard troops after the violent weekend.

Comments

Send a tip to the news team at NR.

Most Popular

NR PLUS Culture

Year Zero

By
Every cultural revolution starts at year zero, whether explicitly or implicitly. The French Revolution recalibrated the calendar to begin anew, and the genocidal Pol Pot declared his own Cambodian revolutionary ascension as the beginning of time. Somewhere after May 25, 2020, the death of George Floyd, while ... Read More
NR PLUS Culture

Year Zero

By
Every cultural revolution starts at year zero, whether explicitly or implicitly. The French Revolution recalibrated the calendar to begin anew, and the genocidal Pol Pot declared his own Cambodian revolutionary ascension as the beginning of time. Somewhere after May 25, 2020, the death of George Floyd, while ... Read More
Education

Destroy the ‘Public’ Education System

By
‘Public” schools have been a catastrophe for the United States. This certainly isn’t an original assertion, but as we watch thousands of authoritarian brats tearing down the legacies of George Washington and Abraham Lincoln, it’s more apparent than ever. State-run schools have undercut two fundamental ... Read More
Education

Destroy the ‘Public’ Education System

By
‘Public” schools have been a catastrophe for the United States. This certainly isn’t an original assertion, but as we watch thousands of authoritarian brats tearing down the legacies of George Washington and Abraham Lincoln, it’s more apparent than ever. State-run schools have undercut two fundamental ... Read More
Culture

Netflix Must Cancel Barack Obama

By
Boeing executive Niel Golightly has been forced to resign because of a scandal. The scandal is that in 1987, when he was a 29-year-old Navy pilot, he thought that putting women in combat roles was a bad idea, and he said so. If this sort of thing is our new standard for corporate behavior, then how can ... Read More
Culture

Netflix Must Cancel Barack Obama

By
Boeing executive Niel Golightly has been forced to resign because of a scandal. The scandal is that in 1987, when he was a 29-year-old Navy pilot, he thought that putting women in combat roles was a bad idea, and he said so. If this sort of thing is our new standard for corporate behavior, then how can ... Read More
U.S.

A Data Double Take: Police Shootings

By
In a recent article, social scientist Patrick Ball revisited his and Kristian Lum’s 2015 study, which made a compelling argument for the underreporting of lethal police shootings by the Bureau of Justice Statistics (BJS). Lum and Ball’s study may be old, but it bears revisiting amid debates over the American ... Read More
U.S.

A Data Double Take: Police Shootings

By
In a recent article, social scientist Patrick Ball revisited his and Kristian Lum’s 2015 study, which made a compelling argument for the underreporting of lethal police shootings by the Bureau of Justice Statistics (BJS). Lum and Ball’s study may be old, but it bears revisiting amid debates over the American ... Read More
Education

Meritocracy without Meeting

By
Harvard University announced that it was canceling in-person classes for the entire upcoming academic year because of COVID-19. Students can attend digital Harvard for the exact same price. Some of my fellow conservatives are wondering if the stresses of pandemic conditions will finally pop an over-inflated ... Read More
Education

Meritocracy without Meeting

By
Harvard University announced that it was canceling in-person classes for the entire upcoming academic year because of COVID-19. Students can attend digital Harvard for the exact same price. Some of my fellow conservatives are wondering if the stresses of pandemic conditions will finally pop an over-inflated ... Read More
Culture

A Triumph at Mount Rushmore

By
If nothing else, President Donald Trump’s July Fourth speech at Mount Rushmore clarified the battle lines of our culture war. The New York Times called the speech “dark and divisive,” while an Associated Press headline declared, “Trump pushes racial division.” A Washington Post story said the speech ... Read More
Culture

A Triumph at Mount Rushmore

By
If nothing else, President Donald Trump’s July Fourth speech at Mount Rushmore clarified the battle lines of our culture war. The New York Times called the speech “dark and divisive,” while an Associated Press headline declared, “Trump pushes racial division.” A Washington Post story said the speech ... Read More
Culture

How Long Will Margaret Sanger Last?

By
Much of the radical Left is at present consumed by a feverish desire to erase from U.S. history anyone whom they’ve deemed in some way insufficiently loyal to the progressive creed of 2020. The statue-toppling brigades have exercised little discretion in determining which of our leaders are no longer fit for ... Read More
Culture

How Long Will Margaret Sanger Last?

By
Much of the radical Left is at present consumed by a feverish desire to erase from U.S. history anyone whom they’ve deemed in some way insufficiently loyal to the progressive creed of 2020. The statue-toppling brigades have exercised little discretion in determining which of our leaders are no longer fit for ... Read More