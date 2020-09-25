Breonna Taylor Family Attorney Calls on Kentucky AG to Release Grand Jury Transcripts

A picture of Breonna Taylor is seen at a makeshift memorial, Brooklyn, New York, September 24, 2020. (Brendan McDermid/Reuters)

Breonna Taylor family attorney Ben Crump on Friday morning demanded that Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron release the grand jury transcripts in the case against the officers involved in her shooting, which led to only one officer being charged.

“If you want us to accept the results, release the transcript.. so we can have transparency,” Crump said in a news conference.

A grand jury on Wednesday indicted one officer involved the 26-year-old’s shooting, officer Brett Hankinsen, who was charged with three counts of wanton endangerment and faces a possible one to five years in prison for each count.

Hankinsen was one of three officers who fired their weapons during a botched drug bust on Taylor’s apartment. Taylor’s boyfriend claims he thought the police were intruders and fired his licensed handgun at them, striking one officer in the leg. Taylor was killed in the crossfire. No drugs were found at the apartment.

The other two officers who fired their weapons, Myles Cosgrove and John Mattingly, were not charged.

Violent rioting broke out in Louisville, Ky. after the charges were announced, with police arresting nearly 100 people, one of whom allegedly shot two police officers amid the unrest.

