News

World

Australian University Threatens Student with Expulsion Following Criticism of China

By
Pyrmont Bridge over Darling Harbor in Sydney, Australia, as New South Wales began shutting down non-essential businesses and moving toward harsh penalties to enforce self-isolation as the spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus reached a “critical stage,” March 24, 2020. (Loren Elliott/Reuters)

An Australian university will hold a hearing on Wednesday to consider the expulsion of a student after he protested against the Chinese Communist Party.

Drew Pavlou, 20, is a philosophy major at the University of Queensland, whose website states that it possesses “more student mobility, research collaborations, and commercialization partnerships with China than with almost any other country.”

The Chinese consul general in Brisbane, Xu Jie, also serves as an adjunct professor at the university, which is home to a Confucius institute, one of many such Chinese-funded institutes around the world that U.S. officials have warned serve as propaganda centers.

The university accuses Pavlou of damaging its reputation after he protested outside its Confucius institute in a hazmat suit in March, and referred to the institute as a “biohazard” on Facebook. Pavlou has repeatedly criticized China’s treatment of Uighurs, and says he was assaulted by pro-Beijing agitators at a summer protest in support of Hong Kong democracy activists.

University of Queensland lawyers have threatened to prosecute Pavlou for contempt of court. The university alleges that Pavlou engaged in harassment of students and staff.

“This is just absolutely extraordinary for an Australian public university to be threatening a student critic of China with imprisonment,” Pavlou told the Wall Street Journal. Clive Stuart, a professor at Charles Sturt University in Canberra, said that the connections between the University of Queensland and China may be too deep to overcome.

Comments

“I think that the top levels of the university [of Queensland] have essentially been groomed by Chinese Communist Party agents over the years and they’ve come to believe that their first objective is to keep Beijing happy,” Stuart said.

The issue of Chinese influence on college campuses has come to a head during the coronavirus pandemic, with at least 25 universities in the U.S. shutting down their own Confucius institutes. There are roughly 100 such institutes remaining in operation in the U.S. In 2019, FBI director Christopher Wray testified that Confucius institutes “offer a platform to disseminate Chinese government or Chinese Communist Party propaganda, to encourage censorship, to restrict academic freedom.”

Comments

Send a tip to the news team at NR.

Zachary Evans is a news writer for National Review Online. He is a veteran of the Israeli Defense Forces and a trained violist.

Most Popular

Science & Tech

Good, Good, Good, Good News!

By
How often does a Monday morning bring four big pieces of good news? One: “Moderna Inc. on Monday said human subjects in a Phase 1 trial of a candidate Covid-19 vaccine produced immune responses that were a positive sign of the vaccine’s potential to prevent infection with the new coronavirus. . . . Two ... Read More
Science & Tech

Good, Good, Good, Good News!

By
How often does a Monday morning bring four big pieces of good news? One: “Moderna Inc. on Monday said human subjects in a Phase 1 trial of a candidate Covid-19 vaccine produced immune responses that were a positive sign of the vaccine’s potential to prevent infection with the new coronavirus. . . . Two ... Read More
Elections

Biden’s Most Ridiculous Veep Prospect

By
Stacey Abrams has another distinction to add to her resume -- she’s among the most preposterous potential vice-presidential candidates ever. Her attempt to leverage a failed Georgia gubernatorial bid into a spot on the Democratic ticket is so brazenly absurd that it’s hard to think of precedents. But ... Read More
Elections

Biden’s Most Ridiculous Veep Prospect

By
Stacey Abrams has another distinction to add to her resume -- she’s among the most preposterous potential vice-presidential candidates ever. Her attempt to leverage a failed Georgia gubernatorial bid into a spot on the Democratic ticket is so brazenly absurd that it’s hard to think of precedents. But ... Read More
Politics & Policy

Obamagate Is Not a Conspiracy Theory

By
Those sharing #Obamagate hashtags on Twitter would do best to avoid the hysterics we saw from Russian-collusion believers, but they have no reason to ignore the mounting evidence that suggests the Obama administration engaged in serious corruption. Democrats and their allies, who like to pretend that President ... Read More
Politics & Policy

Obamagate Is Not a Conspiracy Theory

By
Those sharing #Obamagate hashtags on Twitter would do best to avoid the hysterics we saw from Russian-collusion believers, but they have no reason to ignore the mounting evidence that suggests the Obama administration engaged in serious corruption. Democrats and their allies, who like to pretend that President ... Read More
Media

More ‘Believe Women’ Revisionism from Feminists

By
Susan Faludi explains in the New York Times that when feminists said we should “believe women,” they never meant that we should believe all women. Her op-ed goes wrong from its opening sentences: Joe Biden has been accused of sexual assault, and conservatives are having a field day, exultant that they’ve ... Read More
Media

More ‘Believe Women’ Revisionism from Feminists

By
Susan Faludi explains in the New York Times that when feminists said we should “believe women,” they never meant that we should believe all women. Her op-ed goes wrong from its opening sentences: Joe Biden has been accused of sexual assault, and conservatives are having a field day, exultant that they’ve ... Read More
Law & the Courts

Clarence Thomas Explains Everything

By
Today brings the PBS debut of the must-see documentary, Created Equal: Clarence Thomas In His Own Words. Thomas walks us through his extraordinary life, which began in Georgia in crushing poverty, explains the rage he felt at Catholic school when Martin Luther King Jr. was murdered and his resultant turn to ... Read More
Law & the Courts

Clarence Thomas Explains Everything

By
Today brings the PBS debut of the must-see documentary, Created Equal: Clarence Thomas In His Own Words. Thomas walks us through his extraordinary life, which began in Georgia in crushing poverty, explains the rage he felt at Catholic school when Martin Luther King Jr. was murdered and his resultant turn to ... Read More
Politics & Policy

A Question for Andy

By
Andy McCarthy writes: Senator Mitt Romney (R., Utah), the Trump nemesis and (voila!) current media darling, leads the pack railing about how Trump’s serial dismissal of IGs “chills the independence essential to their purpose.” This is the same constitutional illiteracy we heard throughout the Trump-Russia ... Read More
Politics & Policy

A Question for Andy

By
Andy McCarthy writes: Senator Mitt Romney (R., Utah), the Trump nemesis and (voila!) current media darling, leads the pack railing about how Trump’s serial dismissal of IGs “chills the independence essential to their purpose.” This is the same constitutional illiteracy we heard throughout the Trump-Russia ... Read More