Authorities Identify Pensacola Naval Base Shooter as Saudi National

Naval Air Station Pensacola is seen in an aerial view in Pensacola, Florida, U.S. August 14, 2012. (Patrick Nichols/U.S. Navy)

Authorities are investigating Friday morning’s deadly shooting at Naval Air Station Pensacola in Florida as a possible act of terrorism perpetrated by a Saudi national who was in the U.S. for aviation training.

The deceased suspect in the shooting was a member of the Saudi military training at the station, according to U.S. defense officials. The FBI said it has taken over the investigation.

The still unidentified gunman opened fire at the station just before 7a.m. on Friday, killing three people and injuring seven more before two deputies engaged him. The deputies were injured during the exchange with the suspect but are expected to survive.

It is the second fatal shooting at a U.S. naval base this week. On Wednesday, a U.S. sailor killed two civilians and himself at Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard in Hawaii.

President Trump said in a tweet that he has been briefed on the shooting and the White House is continuing to monitor the situation as the investigation progresses.

