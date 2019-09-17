Ayanna Pressley to Introduce Kavanaugh Impeachment Resolution

Rep. Ayanna Pressley at a House Oversight Subcommittee on Civil Rights and Human Services hearing, July 10, 2019. (Erin Scott/Reuters)

Representative Ayanna Pressley plans to introduce a House resolution Tuesday calling for an impeachment inquiry into Supreme Court justice Brett Kavanaugh, who over the weekend was hit with a previously unreported accusation of sexual misconduct.

“Sexual predators do not deserve a seat on the nation’s highest court and Brett Kavanaugh’s confirmation process set a dangerous precedent,” the Massachusetts Democrat said in a statement. “We must demand justice for survivors and hold Kavanaugh accountable for his actions.”

The resolution would permit a congressional committee to issue subpoenas and as well as acquire affidavits and depositions regarding an impeachment inquiry into Kavanaugh.

“I believe Christine Blasey Ford,” Pressley said, referring to Kavanaugh’s other accusers. “I believe Deborah Ramirez. It is our responsibility to collectively affirm the dignity and humanity of survivors.”

The New York Times on Sunday was forced to walk back a new sexual-misconduct allegation against Kavanaugh, updating a bombshell article to clarify that the alleged victim has no memory of the incident.

The Times reporters detailed a previously unreported alleged incident similar one a Yale classmate, Deborah Ramirez, described. Another Yale classmate, Max Stier, who now heads a Washington nonprofit, told Congress and the FBI that he had witnessed Kavanaugh “with his pants down at a different drunken dorm party, where friends pushed his penis into the hand of a female student.” The FBI did not investigate that allegation.

However, the paper updated the story later to say that “the female student declined to be interviewed and friends say that she does not recall the incident.”

Pressley has been vehement in her opposition to Kavanaugh’s confirmation to the court and spoke at a rally against his nomination last year.

Pressley is one of four outspoken congresswomen, nicknamed the “Squad” — along with Representatives Rashida Tlaib of Michigan, Ilhan Omar of Minnesota, and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York — who have also called for Kavanaugh to be impeached.