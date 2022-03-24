Babies, Army Vet among the Hundreds Rescued by Project Dynamo in Ukraine

At least three premature babies and a retired American paratrooper are among the more than 215 people that the civilian rescue group Project Dynamo has evacuated from Ukraine in the first month after the brutal Russian attack, the organization’s leaders told National Review.

Since late February, more than 14,000 people have reached out to the small donor-funded nonprofit for help, a number that Dynamo founder and military veteran Bryan Stern said undercounts the demand, because many of the people who’ve reached out need to evacuate several family members.

The Dynamo team has conducted just shy of 30 rescue operations so far, with …