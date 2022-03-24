News

Babies, Army Vet among the Hundreds Rescued by Project Dynamo in Ukraine

Project Dynamo Rescue
Project Dynamo team member have helped to rescue more than 215 people from the war zone in Ukraine since the Russians attacked on Feb. 24.

At least three premature babies and a retired American paratrooper are among the more than 215 people that the civilian rescue group Project Dynamo has evacuated from Ukraine in the first month after the brutal Russian attack, the organization’s leaders told National Review.

Since late February, more than 14,000 people have reached out to the small donor-funded nonprofit for help, a number that Dynamo founder and military veteran Bryan Stern said undercounts the demand, because many of the people who’ve reached out need to evacuate several family members.

The Dynamo team has conducted just shy of 30 rescue operations so far, with Project Dynamo Rescue

Ryan Mills is an enterprise and media reporter at National Review. He previously worked for 14 years as a breaking news reporter, investigative reporter, and editor at newspapers in Florida. Originally from Minnesota, Ryan lives in the Fort Myers area with his wife and two sons.

