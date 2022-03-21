News

NR PLUS Media

Babylon Bee Refuses to Back Down after Twitter Suspends Account over ‘Man of the Year’ Post

By
Babylon Bee CEO Seth Dillon on a recent episode of the company’s YouTube channel. (Babylon Bee/via YouTube)

The Babylon Bee, a Christian satire site, was locked out of Twitter Sunday for a satirical post that named transgender Cabinet member Rachel Levine “Man of the Year.”

Twitter claimed that the article violated its rules against “hateful conduct” when it notified the Bee that its account had been frozen.

“You may not promote violence against, threaten, or harass other people on the basis of race, ethnicity, national origin, sexual orientation, gender, gender identity, religious affiliation, age, disability, or serious disease,” the notice read.

Twitter has reportedly promised to restore the account in 12 hours but only under the condition that the Bee deletes the

Send a tip to the news team at NR.

To Read the Full Story
Join NRPlus

Recommended

The Latest

Is the IRS Collapsing?

Is the IRS Collapsing?

As the agency groans under the burden of administering the tax code, it also suffers from the growing weight of its processing and administrative problems.