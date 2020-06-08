Bail for Derek Chauvin Set at $1.25 Million

Former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin poses for an undated booking photograph taken after he was transferred to a Minnesota Department of Corrections state facility, June 2, 2020. (Minnesota Department of Corrections/via Reuters)

Derek Chauvin, the former Minneapolis police officer who faces a second-degree murder charge for the death of George Floyd, was given a $1.25 million bail at a Monday hearing.

Chauvin’s bail could be $1 million if he meets certain conditions, Hennepin County Judge Denise Reilly ruled. Chauvin, making his first court appearance virtually since being arrested and charged, did not enter a plea in the brief hearing — under Minnesota law, no plea is entered in the first appearance on a complaint. His next court appearance was set for June 29.

Minnesota attorney general Keith Ellison, who has been appointed by Minnesota governor Tim Walz to lead the case against Chauvin, decided to upgrade the murder charge against the former cop from third-degree to second-degree without intent, as well as second-degree manslaughter.

Ellison also charged Chauvin’s former colleagues — J. Alexander Kueng, Thomas Lane, and Tou Thao — as accomplices in the case. Kueng, Lane, and Thao are each charged with one count of aiding and abetting second-degree murder and aiding and abetting second-degree manslaughter.

The official autopsy by the county medical examiner found that Floyd’s death was caused by cardiac arrest as police restrained him and Chauvin knelt on Floyd’s neck for nearly 10 minutes. The report also revealed fentanyl intoxication and recent methamphetamine use in Floyd’s system, but did not list the use of those substances as the cause of death.

