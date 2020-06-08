News

U.S.

Bail for Derek Chauvin Set at $1.25 Million

By
Former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin poses for an undated booking photograph taken after he was transferred to a Minnesota Department of Corrections state facility, June 2, 2020. (Minnesota Department of Corrections/via Reuters)

Derek Chauvin, the former Minneapolis police officer who faces a second-degree murder charge for the death of George Floyd, was given a $1.25 million bail at a Monday hearing.

Chauvin’s bail could be $1 million if he meets certain conditions, Hennepin County Judge Denise Reilly ruled. Chauvin, making his first court appearance virtually since being arrested and charged, did not enter a plea in the brief hearing — under Minnesota law, no plea is entered in the first appearance on a complaint. His next court appearance was set for June 29.

Minnesota attorney general Keith Ellison, who has been appointed by Minnesota governor Tim Walz to lead the case against Chauvin, decided to upgrade the murder charge against the former cop from third-degree to second-degree without intent, as well as second-degree manslaughter.

Ellison also charged Chauvin’s former colleagues — J. Alexander Kueng, Thomas Lane, and Tou Thao — as accomplices in the case. Kueng, Lane, and Thao are each charged with one count of aiding and abetting second-degree murder and aiding and abetting second-degree manslaughter.

Comments

The official autopsy by the county medical examiner found that Floyd’s death was caused by cardiac arrest as police restrained him and Chauvin knelt on Floyd’s neck for nearly 10 minutes. The report also revealed fentanyl intoxication and recent methamphetamine use in Floyd’s system, but did not list the use of those substances as the cause of death.

 

Comments

Send a tip to the news team at NR.

Most Popular

NR PLUS U.S.

Rioting, Again

By
In 1968, there were riots around the country following the assassination of the Reverend Martin Luther King Jr., with major episodes of political violence in Baltimore, Chicago, Cincinnati, Detroit, Kansas City, Louisville, New York City, Pittsburgh, Trenton, Washington, and Wilmington. The 1968 riots followed ... Read More
NR PLUS U.S.

Rioting, Again

By
In 1968, there were riots around the country following the assassination of the Reverend Martin Luther King Jr., with major episodes of political violence in Baltimore, Chicago, Cincinnati, Detroit, Kansas City, Louisville, New York City, Pittsburgh, Trenton, Washington, and Wilmington. The 1968 riots followed ... Read More
U.S.

The ‘Institutional Racism’ Canard

By
About twice as many white people as black people are killed by police. In fact, in about 75 percent of police shootings, the decedent is not black. Of course, that is not what you would grasp from consuming media. Take the website statista.com, specifically its breathless focus on “Hate crime in the United ... Read More
U.S.

The ‘Institutional Racism’ Canard

By
About twice as many white people as black people are killed by police. In fact, in about 75 percent of police shootings, the decedent is not black. Of course, that is not what you would grasp from consuming media. Take the website statista.com, specifically its breathless focus on “Hate crime in the United ... Read More
Politics & Policy

In Defense of James Mattis

By
I think National Review mischaracterizes his famous recent statement, although I’m unsure what he meant in one crucial respect, and so am also unsure how important the mischaracterization is. Mattis writes: “I swore an oath to support and defend the Constitution. Never did I dream that troops taking that ... Read More
Politics & Policy

In Defense of James Mattis

By
I think National Review mischaracterizes his famous recent statement, although I’m unsure what he meant in one crucial respect, and so am also unsure how important the mischaracterization is. Mattis writes: “I swore an oath to support and defend the Constitution. Never did I dream that troops taking that ... Read More
Media

What Is Fact-Checking without Facts?

By
‘Everyone is entitled to his own opinion, but not his own facts.” How quaint seems this trenchant observation by the late Daniel Patrick Moynihan, one of the greatest progressive thinkers of the 20th century’s latter half. Not because of the patriarchal pronoun presumptions of the aging white cis male; I ... Read More
Media

What Is Fact-Checking without Facts?

By
‘Everyone is entitled to his own opinion, but not his own facts.” How quaint seems this trenchant observation by the late Daniel Patrick Moynihan, one of the greatest progressive thinkers of the 20th century’s latter half. Not because of the patriarchal pronoun presumptions of the aging white cis male; I ... Read More
World

‘Professor Lockdown’ Modeler Resigns in Disgrace

By
Neil Ferguson is the British academic who created the infamous Imperial College model that warned Boris Johnson that, without an immediate lockdown, the coronavirus would cause 500,000 deaths and swamp the National Health Service. Johnson’s government promptly abandoned its Sweden-like “social ... Read More
World

‘Professor Lockdown’ Modeler Resigns in Disgrace

By
Neil Ferguson is the British academic who created the infamous Imperial College model that warned Boris Johnson that, without an immediate lockdown, the coronavirus would cause 500,000 deaths and swamp the National Health Service. Johnson’s government promptly abandoned its Sweden-like “social ... Read More