Bail Reform Efforts Driving Houston Crime Surge, DA Report Finds

Recent bail reform efforts in Houston that allow more suspects accused of low-level crimes to get out of jail without posting a cash bond have resulted in increased recidivism and more violent crime, a new Harris County District Attorney’s Office analysis found.

In addition, the 64-page report released last Thursday, found that even though bail reform in Harris County has been formally limited to misdemeanors since 2017, felony defendants have also been given reduced bonds or released from jail on their personal recognizance.

The report, released by District Attorney Kim Ogg, a Democrat, reaches starkly different conclusions than similar reports released over …