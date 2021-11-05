News

NR PLUS Elections

Ballot Problems Threaten GOP Election-Night Optimism in Pennsylvania School Board Races

By
Mail-in ballots are counted in Lehigh County, Pa., November 4, 2020. (Rachel Wisniewski/Reuters)

Multiple printing defects involving more than 20,000 mail-in ballots and questions about how election results are reported online have led to confusion about the outcomes of dozens of races in one of Pennsylvania’s most populous counties three days after Tuesday’s election.

The outcomes of the races to fill seats on at least eight Montgomery County school boards, which initially appeared to have been swept by insurgent Republicans, now are unclear, as are many other local races, according to GOP leaders who spoke to National Review on Thursday.

The voting problems in Montgomery County come after a year of often intense debate over

Send a tip to the news team at NR.

To Read the Full Story
Join NRPlus

Something to Consider

If you enjoyed this article, we have a proposition for you: Join NRPLUS. Members get all of our content on the site including the digital magazine and archives, no paywalls or content meters, an advertising-minimal experience, and unique access to our writers and editors (through conference calls, social media groups, and more). And importantly, NRPLUS members help keep NR going.

If you enjoyed this article and want to see more premium content like this, we have a proposition for you: Join NRPLUS.

 

Become a Member
Comments
Ryan Mills is a media reporter at National Review. He previously worked for 14 years as a breaking news reporter, investigative reporter, and editor at newspapers in Florida. Originally from Minnesota, Ryan lives in the Fort Myers area with his wife and two sons.

Recommended

The Wuhan Lab Cover-Up

The Wuhan Lab Cover-Up

It's now certain that the U.S. government misled the public about the kind of research that the U.S. taxpayers were indirectly funding in China.

The Latest

Trump’s Bad Night

Trump’s Bad Night

Glenn Youngkin did it his own way, barely mentioning the former president’s name, and still turned out MAGA voters in droves.