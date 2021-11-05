Ballot Problems Threaten GOP Election-Night Optimism in Pennsylvania School Board Races

Multiple printing defects involving more than 20,000 mail-in ballots and questions about how election results are reported online have led to confusion about the outcomes of dozens of races in one of Pennsylvania’s most populous counties three days after Tuesday’s election.

The outcomes of the races to fill seats on at least eight Montgomery County school boards, which initially appeared to have been swept by insurgent Republicans, now are unclear, as are many other local races, according to GOP leaders who spoke to National Review on Thursday.

The voting problems in Montgomery County come after a year of often intense debate over …