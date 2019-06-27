News

Politics & Policy

Bank of America to Cut Ties with Companies That Run Migrant-Detention Facilities

By
A Bank of America logo in New York City (Stephanie Keith/Reuters)

Bank of America will no longer do business with private-prison companies and companies that are contracted by the government to detain migrants near the southern border.

“We have decided to exit the relationship’’ Bank of America vice chairman Anne Finucane told Bloomberg on Wednesday. “We’ve done our due diligence that we said we would do at the annual meeting, and this is the decision we’ve made.’’

The announcement comes after the Miami Herald revealed in May that Bank of America is the chief financier of Caliburn, a company contracted by the government to operate the Homestead Detention Facility. Bank of America had provided Caliburn a $380 million loan and a $75 million line of credit, according to the Herald.

Bank of America joins other major banks such as Chase and Wells Fargo in shunning the private-prison industry in response to activist pressure.

The move comes amid increased public scrutiny of the inhumane conditions that migrant children are being exposed to due to lack of resources at federal detention facilities.

Critics of the administration’s immigration-enforcement policy have highlighted the subpar conditions at the Homestead facility, which is the largest such child-detention facility and houses 2,300 13- to 17-year-olds who were transferred to the Department of Health and Human Services after being apprehended at the border.

Comments

Democratic senators Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts and Amy Klobuchar of Minnesota visited Homestead separately on Wednesday but were denied entry because they did not schedule their visits.

“There weren’t children playing. There weren’t children laughing the way children usually do when they’re moving from one place to another,” Warren told a crowd gathered outside the facility. “These were children who were being marched like little soldiers ― like little prisoners ― from one place to another. This is not what we should be doing as a country.”

Comments

Most Popular

Immigration

The Party of Illegal Immigration

By
There didn’t seem much room for Democrats to move left on immigration, but they’ve found it. On the first night of the Democratic debates, Julian Castro made a big issue of his call to repeal Section 1325 of Title 8 of the United States Code, which says it’s a federal crime to enter the country without ... Read More
Elections

The Buttigieg Illusion

By
It would tax even the prodigious powers of the late novelist Tom Wolfe to create a more poignant political scene than a bright, young, white mayor of a small city, who is an upstart presidential candidate and progressive darling, getting yelled at by black residents during a town hall. The mayor, of course, is ... Read More
Elections

No More Chastened Democrats

By
Chastened Democrats win elections. In 2006, 2008, and 2018, Democrats humbled themselves before moderate and even conservative voters and triumphed. Arrogant Democrats lose these voters. Nancy Pelosi must have been watching the past two nights of Democratic primary debates in horror. In the 2018 midterm ... Read More
World

For Regime Change in Iran

By
President Obama was dishonest while empowering Iran. President Trump is incoherent while squeezing Iran. Obviously, the latter is better. But can it work in the long term? Trump wisely renounced Obama’s non-binding nuclear deal with the mullahs, the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action. Even if its murky terms ... Read More
Elections

Joe Biden and the Great Awokening

By
Joe Biden has led the national polls in the race for the 2020 Democratic nomination since last year. He’s ahead in the first three contests, also, with leads ranging from seven points (Iowa) to 13 points (New Hampshire) to 28 points (South Carolina). He’s first in fivethirtyeight.com’s endorsement primary. ... Read More
Books

What Joan Didion Saw

By
Despite America’s recent decades of unprecedented material prosperity, Americans have become increasingly pessimistic about the state of society and the future. Social fragmentation, alienation, and loneliness are the rule, not the exception. However, American social attitudes did not change overnight. To a ... Read More