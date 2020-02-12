Barr Accepts Invitation to Testify before House Judiciary Committee

Attorney General William Barr in Washington, D.C., February 4, 2020 (Leah Millis/Pool via Reuters)

Attorney General William Barr has accepted an invitation to testify before the House Judiciary Committee on issues including the Roger Stone case and the relationship between President Trump and personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani.

Barr’s upcoming appearance on March 31 was confirmed in a Wednesday letter from the Judiciary Committee.

“In your tenure as Attorney General, you have engaged in a pattern of conduct in legal matters relating to the President that raises significant concerns for this Committee,” the letter reads. “In the past week alone, you have taken steps that raise grave questions about your leadership at the Department of Justice.”

On Tuesday President Trump complained on Twitter that the Justice Department’s recommended seven-to-nine-year sentence for Stone, a political operative and former Trump-campaign ally, was too harsh. The Justice department then softened its recommended sentence, leading some Democrats to accuse Barr of wielding undue political influence on the case.

“Congress must act immediately to rein in our lawless Attorney General,” Senator Elizabeth Warren (D., Mass.) wrote on Twitter. “Barr should resign or face impeachment.”

Trump has denied that his complaints on Twitter represented a form of political interference.