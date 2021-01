Then-attorney general William Barr testifies on Capitol Hill, July 28, 2020. (Chip Somodevilla/Reuters)

Former Attorney General William Barr said Thursday that President Trump committed a “betrayal of his office and supporters” in his response to the mob of pro-Trump rioters that stormed the Capitol on Wednesday.

“Orchestrating a mob to pressure Congress is inexcusable,” Barr told the Associated Press.

